Gini Alioski urges Leeds teammates not to be in awe of Arsenal during FA Cup clash

Arsenal and Leeds United will meet in the FA Cup in a titanic battle on Monday night.

Gini Alioski has warned his Leeds United teammates not to be in awe of the Arsenal players during their FA Cup clash on Monday night as he urged them not to be scared of the Premier League club.

Alioski stated that when you play at the level Leeds are playing at you cannot think 'Wow, it's Arsenal' or 'Oh, you are going to play against Ozil. Who is Ozil'? - the Leeds ace did make it clear that he has the full respect for the former Real Madrid man, but his teammates simply cannot be in awe of the North London giants.

It will be a mouthwatering tie against a Premier League giant faltering in England's top-flight and a sleeping giant hoping to make a return to the promised land this season.

As posted on LS11's official YouTube account, Alioski was very honest when giving his assessment of the Arsenal tie and how his team should approach it.

On whether it will bring the best out of players when they play against Arsenal: "Of course, you have some players who think like this," Alioski told his press conference. "Of course, it's nice. Everyone knows it's a big club.

"But it's now [not time] to think 'Wow, it's Arsenal, wow we are going to play against them' because we are also a good team and we show it. When you arrive at a level where you don't have anymore this feeling that 'Oh, you are going to play against Ozil'. Why? Who is Ozil? Who are these players?

"Of course, they play in a Real Madrid [previously] and big respect to these players, but I think we need to go there with a lot of confidence that we have always have now. It's not scary to go there because it's Arsenal."

Leeds are flying high in the Championship and they will be hoping to meet Arsenal in the Premier League next season.

Many moons ago, this clash would have been a heavyweight tie in England's top-tier, but Leeds' demise down the years has meant that fans have been unable to be a part of those moments.

But given what Marcelo Beisla has been doing at the club, that could be coming to an end in May, as Leeds currently sit top of the tree in England's second-tier.