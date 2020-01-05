Gini Alioski raves about Leeds player with the 'biggest talent'

Robbie Gotts is set to make his debut for Leeds United during their FA Cup tie against Arsenal.

Gini Alioski has waxed-lyrical about Leeds United youngster Robbie Gotts and described the highly-rated player as the 'biggest talent' at the club.

Gotts has never been seen in a first-team Leeds shirt for a competitive game, but that will come to an end on Monday night when he makes his debut against Arsenal.

Ahead of Leeds' trip to the Emirates Stadium, Bielsa shared that Gotts will make his debut and come into the team in place of Stuart Dallas, as reported by the clubs official website.

As posted by LS11's official YouTube account, Alioski had nothing but high words for Gotts, his talents and the manner in which he has conducted himself on the training pitch.

"I am really happy that he is going to start, he deserves it," Alisoki told his press conference. "My opinion, he is the biggest talent we have in the team. He is a big player and deserves to start.

"He gives everything. He is 100% in training and 100% in the games. He do what players say and he has a lot of respect. This is a boy that we need and for him, I wish him all the best, he is going to arrive really high."

The magic of the FA Cup has already been in full flow with Tranmere coming from 3-0 down to draw 3-3 at Premier League Watford.

A former Leeds boss in Garry Monk guided his team to a 1-0 win at Brighton, whilst Aston Villa were also knocked out by Championship opposition in Fulham.

But there's no doubt that Leeds' task will be tougher, especially given that the North London club have had a massive lift since Mikel Arteta's arrival.