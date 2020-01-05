Garry Monk previously lauded reported Leeds United target

Leeds United are on the lookout for attacking reinforcements following the departure of loanee Eddie Nketiah.

Leeds United will be one of a number of Championship teams keen to bolster their squad this month and one area, in particular, will be on the lips of Marcelo Bielsa – the striker department.

Given that Eddie Nketiah's loan spell at Leeds has been cut short, the promotion chasers are understandably keen to replace the Arsenal man.

The Telegraph have claimed that Leeds and their fellow promotion rivals, Nottingham Forest, are keen to sign the Southampton's Che Adams this month.

Last season, Adams worked alongside former Leeds boss, Garry Monk, at Birmingham City where he hit 20+ goals for the Midlands-based club, as he previously spoke in awe of the player the Whites are now chasing.

It led to Monk describing the feat by the now struggling Saints player as 'unbelievable', as quoted by The Express.

“Fantastic achievement and unbelievable achievement,” said Monk last season. “All credit to Che, his teammates, staff and everybody who helped him at the club and the fact that he has helped himself.”

Added with that, towards the back end of the 2018/19 Championship campaign, Adams failed to make the Championship Team of the Season, something which Monk found 'ridiculous', as quoted by the Birmingham Mail.

Whilst Adams is still searching for his first Premier League goal at St Mary's, comments by a former Leeds man, who is well aware of how to get a tune out of a forward shouldn't make the Yorkshire club hesitate in trying to secure his signature.

Leeds want to earn promotion and have, at this moment in time, a thin squad and one that wouldn't be able to last the second half of the campaign.

If they have to take the risk, and depending on what type of deal they get, permanent or loan, they should be willing to pay over the odds for the powerhouse because he will be well worth it.

As proven by Monk's comments from last season, he took a pretty average team, and made them for some while, into promotion chasers.

Whilst their points deduction made things worse, his goals and all-round contributions were dragging Birmingham up the table.

And if Leeds can make him put pen-to-paper on a contract then he might just be that final jigsaw that guides Leeds back to the promised land.