'Firmino 2.0': Some Liverpool fans react to Takumi Minamino's debut

Olly Dawes
Liverpool fans hold scarves ahead of the Premier League match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield on December 10, 2017 in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool beat Everton 1-0 in the FA Cup this evening.

Takumi Minamino of Liverpool during the FA Cup Third Round match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield on January 5, 2020 in Liverpool, England.

Liverpool are through to the fourth round of the FA Cup after seeing a youthful side knock out Merseyside rivals Everton.

The Reds decided to rest their big names for this one, with the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnodl, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino all given the night off.

A strong Everton side will have been hoping to seize their opportunity against an inexperienced Liverpool XI, but wasted a whole host of opportunities in the first half.

 

They were made to pay for those misses, as youngster Curtis Jones whipped a stunning winner into the net, beating Jordan Pickford with the aid of the woodwork.

Jurgen Klopp can be so proud of his youngsters for a superb display against proven Premier League players, whilst he was able to give a debut to Takumi Minamino too.

The Japanese attacker joined Liverpool on January 1st having agreed a move from Red Bull Salzburg, and Klopp threw him in from the start against Everton.

The number 18 on the back of the shirt of Takumi Minamino of Liverpool during the FA Cup Third Round match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield on January 5, 2020 in Liverpool,...

Minamino played as the central attacker in this one, and whilst he was fairly quiet, he did go close with a flick header in the first half before being brought off for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Fans have taken to Twitter to react to Minamino's display, comparing him to first-team attacker Firmino whilst showing great movement that just wasn't noticed this evening.

Others branded him 'very impressive', and believe that he will settle in and become a top player for the Reds if given time to shine.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

