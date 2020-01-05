'Firmino 2.0': Some Liverpool fans react to Takumi Minamino's debut

Liverpool beat Everton 1-0 in the FA Cup this evening.

Liverpool are through to the fourth round of the FA Cup after seeing a youthful side knock out Merseyside rivals Everton.

The Reds decided to rest their big names for this one, with the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnodl, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino all given the night off.

A strong Everton side will have been hoping to seize their opportunity against an inexperienced Liverpool XI, but wasted a whole host of opportunities in the first half.

They were made to pay for those misses, as youngster Curtis Jones whipped a stunning winner into the net, beating Jordan Pickford with the aid of the woodwork.

Jurgen Klopp can be so proud of his youngsters for a superb display against proven Premier League players, whilst he was able to give a debut to Takumi Minamino too.

The Japanese attacker joined Liverpool on January 1st having agreed a move from Red Bull Salzburg, and Klopp threw him in from the start against Everton.

Minamino played as the central attacker in this one, and whilst he was fairly quiet, he did go close with a flick header in the first half before being brought off for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Fans have taken to Twitter to react to Minamino's display, comparing him to first-team attacker Firmino whilst showing great movement that just wasn't noticed this evening.

Others branded him 'very impressive', and believe that he will settle in and become a top player for the Reds if given time to shine.

Minamino hard working and with great movement. As you would expect, he doesn’t know his teammates runs and moves well yet, but that will obviously come. Very promising first half. #LFC pic.twitter.com/7yMJCrbHey — Love4 Liverpool FC (@Love4LFC) January 5, 2020

Minamino literally is Firmino 2.0. — (@LFCMerchant) January 5, 2020

Considering he hasn’t played a game in almost a month and is adjusting to a new side, Minamino has done pretty well here. — Laurie (@LFCLaurie) January 5, 2020

Love this Minamino kid. Like a Firmino in midfield. #LFC — James R. Dissent (@JamesDissent) January 5, 2020

Minamino makes great runs, the guys in the first team will see him and it’ll be glorious — Aye Aye Rhon (@LFCNorwayhey) January 5, 2020

Minamino clearly needs time to adjust in an #LFC shirt but I love the fact he is not hiding. He always wants the ball #LIVEVE #FACup — Tony McDonough (@tonymc39) January 5, 2020

I’m seeing Minamino make countless movements into space and then he’s ignored for a pass to the wide men. Try a few between the lines reds! #LFC — Jonny Twiss (@Twiss95) January 5, 2020

Minamino off, shame he couldn’t grab a goal but a very impressive debut. #LFC — Matt (@KopMatt) January 5, 2020

Minamino looks like once he settles hrs going to be a player. — Daniel O'Leary (@OLearyLFC91) January 5, 2020

An encouraging start by Minamino. Looks like he’d suit our style of play to a tee with his persistent pressing and quick feet. — Nina_LFC (@Nina_LFC) January 5, 2020