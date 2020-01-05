'Excellent', 'He's dreadful': Some Spurs fans react after hearing Mourinho wants winger

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Thomas Lemar.

Tottenham Hotspur may need to find a striker this month, with Harry Kane facing a spell on the sidelines through injury.

However, it's a winger being linked with a move to North London, with Atletico Madrid's Thomas Lemar suggested as a target.

Foot Mercato reported just days ago that Spurs are keen to take Atletico winger Lemar on loan, with a view to a permanent move as they can't commit to a cash deal right now.

Atletico may well be willing to part with the Frenchman, given that he hasn't quite lived up to expectations sine his big-money move from Monaco in 2018.

Lemar, 24, has only managed three goals and three assists in 46 La Liga games for Atletico, and he may be sacrificed this month for new additions.

Jose Mourinho may now look to add Lemar to his side this month, which is possibly a sign that Lucas Moura or Son Heung-min will be pressed into playing as a striker.

Some Spurs fans have been reacting to the rumours, with some believing that signing him would be 'excellent business', and if he can get his Monaco form back, he could be better than Moura.

Others think he's 'dreadful' and no better than ex-Spurs winger Andros Townsend, simply feeling that he can't improve this Tottenham side based on his Atletico form.

