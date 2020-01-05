Quick links

Everton

The FA Cup

Everton fans react to Gylfi Sigurdsson display against Liverpool

Subhankar Mondal
Adam Lallana of Liverpool battles for possession with Gylfi Sigurdsson of Everton during the FA Cup Third Round match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield on January 05, 2020 in...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gylfi Sigurdsson started for Everton in the Merseyside derby against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

Adam Lallana of Liverpool battles for possession with Gylfi Sigurdsson of Everton during the FA Cup Third Round match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield on January 05, 2020 in...

Everton fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Gylfi Sigurdsson against Liverpool.

Sigurdsson was in action for Everton in the FA Cup third-round tie against Merseyside rivals Liverpool away from home at Anfield on Sunday.

The former Tottenham Hotspur attacking midfielder started the Merseyside derby and played for 63 minutes.

 

According to WhoScored, against Liverpool, Sigurdsson played two key passes, had a pass accuracy of 72%, took 36 touches, and made two interceptions and one clearance.

Everton fans were not impressed with the display produced by the 30-year-old Iceland international and have criticised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

Gylfi Sigurdsson of Everton is put under pressure by Pedro Chirivella of Liverpool during the FA Cup Third Round match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield on January 05, 2020 in...

Improvement needed

Sigurdsson is a very experienced and good attacking midfielder, but the former Tottenham man has not been in great form for Everton so far this season.

According to WhoScored, the former Swansea City star has made 17 starts and three substitute appearances in the Premier League for the Toffees so far this campaign, scoring one goal and providing one assist in the process.

During the 2018-19 campaign, Sigurdsson made 36 starts and two substitute appearances in the league for Everton, scoring 13 goals and providing six assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Gabriel Jesus of Manchester City battles for possession with Gylfi Sigurdsson of Everton during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Everton FC at Etihad Stadium on...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch