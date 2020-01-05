Everton fans react to Gylfi Sigurdsson display against Liverpool

Gylfi Sigurdsson started for Everton in the Merseyside derby against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

Everton fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Gylfi Sigurdsson against Liverpool.

Sigurdsson was in action for Everton in the FA Cup third-round tie against Merseyside rivals Liverpool away from home at Anfield on Sunday.

The former Tottenham Hotspur attacking midfielder started the Merseyside derby and played for 63 minutes.

According to WhoScored, against Liverpool, Sigurdsson played two key passes, had a pass accuracy of 72%, took 36 touches, and made two interceptions and one clearance.

Everton fans were not impressed with the display produced by the 30-year-old Iceland international and have criticised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

I hope we never see Sigurdsson again.. — Simon (@SG_EFC) January 5, 2020

Sigurdsson should never ever play for Everton again embarrassing #LIVEVE #EFC — Martin Brown (@Banger40) January 5, 2020

Walcott Sigurdsson shneiderlin are awful — Mark Eccles (@markecclesEFC) January 5, 2020

Midfield awful here, Sigurdsson in particular as always. Need to make our chances count when we have them. Over-complicating balls all the time as well.#EFC — The Gwladys Street (@TheGwladysSt) January 5, 2020

Sigurdsson leaves the field without a drip of sweat, a grass stain or stray hair in sight. @Everton #EFC #FRAUD — COME ON YOU BLUES! (@Tezza_c1878) January 5, 2020

Awful, no legs in midfield. — Andy Norbury (@andynorbury) January 5, 2020

Today? All bloody season — (@sludvigs) January 5, 2020

Can’t be starting unless he is the ONLY midfield player left — John R (@JohnRobert1878) January 5, 2020

Needs to be replaced in this window — SBMM (@SBMM_425) January 5, 2020

Improvement needed

Sigurdsson is a very experienced and good attacking midfielder, but the former Tottenham man has not been in great form for Everton so far this season.

According to WhoScored, the former Swansea City star has made 17 starts and three substitute appearances in the Premier League for the Toffees so far this campaign, scoring one goal and providing one assist in the process.

During the 2018-19 campaign, Sigurdsson made 36 starts and two substitute appearances in the league for Everton, scoring 13 goals and providing six assists in the process, according to WhoScored.