'Even Mustafi is better': Some Arsenal fans react after hearing Gunners want defender

Arsenal are reportedly keen on Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng.

Arsenal have suffered a major blow at the back, as defender Calum Chambers will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.

The Englishman was enjoying a strong season, but his focus will now be on getting himself ready for next term having torn his ACL.

Mikel Arteta must now press on with the likes of David Luiz, Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Shkodran Mustafi, all of them somewhat prone to an error or two.

With that in mind, Arteta could move for a new signing in this month's transfer window, and Sky Germany have reported that Arsenal are keen on Jerome Boateng.

Boateng allegedly wants to leave Bayern this month, and Arsenal can sign him for just €15million (£12.8million), meaning a deal seems appealing to the Gunners.

Boateng, 30, isn't quite the player he was a few years ago, but he has been a regular trophy winner having won seven Bundesliga titles and even a World Cup in recent times.

The German international may fancy a return to the Premier League after an uneventful year with Manchester City earlier in his career, but fans don't seem all that keen.

Some Arsenal supporters feel that Boateng is 'finished' now, even suggesting that he's worse than Mustafi at this stage in his career, urging the club to look elsewhere for a new centre back.

