Fans don't want to sign Celtic defender this month

Shane Callaghan
Jack Hendry of Celtic arrives at the stadium prior to the Betfred Scottish League Cup Semi Final between Heart of Midlothian FC and Celtic FC on October 28, 2018 in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Shane Callaghan
The Celtic centre-back is being linked with a move to Tynecastle.

Jack Hendry of Scotland arrives at the stadium during the UEFA Nations League C group one match between Scotland and Israel at Hampden Park on November 20, 2018 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

It's fair to say that Hearts fans on Twitter aren't mad about the idea of signing Celtic defender Jack Hendry.

According to The Scottish Sun, the Jambos are interested in bringing the out-of-favour Hoops centre-back to Tynecastle this month.

Hendry joined Celtic in a £1.5 million deal two years ago but hasn't made a senior appearance for the Bhoys in a Scottish Premiership game since February.

The Scotland international seems to have virtually no future at Parkhead under Neil Lennon, but fans of the relegation-threatened Edinburgh side don't want anything to do with him.

 

Here's how they reacted to the speculation on Twitter:

You can understand the supporters' reluctance to sign Hendry.

Hearts are rock bottom of the Scottish Premiership and five points behind the second-worst side in Hamilton.

Hendry might not be good enough for Celtic, but the former Dundee man has been horrendously low on confidence over the past 18 months ago and you do wonder if Tynecastle is the right place for him to rebuild his career.

Jack Hendry of Celtic controls the ball during the UEFA Europa League Group B match between FC Salzburg and Celtic at Red Bull Arena Wals-Siezenheim on October 4, 2018 in Salzburg, Austria.

