Fans don't want to sign Celtic defender this month

The Celtic centre-back is being linked with a move to Tynecastle.

It's fair to say that Hearts fans on Twitter aren't mad about the idea of signing Celtic defender Jack Hendry.

According to The Scottish Sun, the Jambos are interested in bringing the out-of-favour Hoops centre-back to Tynecastle this month.

Hendry joined Celtic in a £1.5 million deal two years ago but hasn't made a senior appearance for the Bhoys in a Scottish Premiership game since February.

The Scotland international seems to have virtually no future at Parkhead under Neil Lennon, but fans of the relegation-threatened Edinburgh side don't want anything to do with him.

Here's how they reacted to the speculation on Twitter:

Swear to god if hearts sign jack hendry then am cancelling my season ticket — Abbey (@Abbeymeiklex) January 4, 2020

Can confidently say I’d rather see my gran in the bath than Jack Hendry in a Hearts shirt.



Please don’t do this @JamTarts https://t.co/3Ciy0rZADz — Perth To Paisley (@PerthToPaisley) January 4, 2020

Jar of custard comes to mind — MentalFather (@Mentalfather79) January 5, 2020

Good gawd, please no! He’s effing dire! — Lynn Aoki (@Jambolynn9) January 5, 2020

I hope this isn’t true based on the times I’ve seen him against really bad Hearts teams. — Malcolm Booden (@malcolmbooden) January 5, 2020

No thanks. — A Northern Soul (@SoulUndergrnd) January 5, 2020

So in other words we are wanting relegated — liam (@liampatterson74) January 5, 2020

You can understand the supporters' reluctance to sign Hendry.

Hearts are rock bottom of the Scottish Premiership and five points behind the second-worst side in Hamilton.

Hendry might not be good enough for Celtic, but the former Dundee man has been horrendously low on confidence over the past 18 months ago and you do wonder if Tynecastle is the right place for him to rebuild his career.