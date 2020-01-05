Quick links

'Disappointing': Steve Bruce comments on 23-year-old Newcastle player

Shane Callaghan
Joelinton of Newcastle celebrates with Miguel Almiron of Newcastle after scoring his first goal for Newcastle during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Hibernian FC and Newcastle United...
The out-of-form Newcastle United striker suffered a new low on Saturday.

Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce has admitted that Joelinton had a 'disappointing time' on Saturday but urged the big-money striker to play through his woes.

The Brazilian hitman suffered a new low yesterday after missing a number of big chances during Newcastle's 1-1 draw away to Rochdale in the FA Cup.

In doing so, Joelinton ensured that he still only has one goal for the Magpies since his £40 million summer switch.

The travelling fans chanted 'You're not fit to wear the shirt' at their struggling centre-forward.

 

But Bruce has urged Joelinton to 'stick with it' and try to weather the storm.

He told The Chronicle: "Joelinton had a disappointing time. He’s got to stick at it and play his way through. Up to two weeks ago, Almiron hadn’t scored. He’s got to stay with it.”

Fair enough if Premier League opposition is too tough for Joelinton, but to struggle away at Rochdale is very, very damning indeed.

He is undeniably a better player than he's been made to look since joining Newcastle, but it's Bruce's job to get him scoring, which means it's also his job to get him believing in himself.

And you do wonder whether these comments will do much for his belief.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

