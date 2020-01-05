Daniel Levy reportedly willing to pay £15m for £30m-rated Tottenham target

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly want Max Aarons of Norwich City.

According to The Sun, Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy is willing to pay £15 million to sign Max Aarons from Norwich City in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that Tottenham are interested in signing a right-back this month.

Spurs have identified the 20-year-old England Under-21 international, and club chairman Levy is willing to pay £15m, according to the report.

£15 million short

While Levy may reportedly value Aarons at £15m, Norwich appear to think that he is twice as much as that.

According to The Daily Mail, a transfer fee of £30m is needed for any club to prise the youngster away from the Canaries.

Good signing for Tottenham Hotspur

Aarons is one of the best young right-backs in the Premier League, and the Englishman will be a very good signing for Tottenham in the January transfer window.

The 20-year-old can still improve and progress in the coming years, and under Spurs head coach Jose Mourinho he will develop.