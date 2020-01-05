Quick links

Daniel Levy reportedly willing to pay £15m for £30m-rated Tottenham target

Max Aarons of Norwich City takes on Trezeguet during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Norwich City at Villa Park on December 26, 2019 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
Tottenham Hotspur reportedly want Max Aarons of Norwich City.

Max Aarons of Norwich City during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Tottenham Hotspur at Carrow Road on December 28, 2019 in Norwich, United Kingdom.

According to The Sun, Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy is willing to pay £15 million to sign Max Aarons from Norwich City in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that Tottenham are interested in signing a right-back this month.

Spurs have identified the 20-year-old England Under-21 international, and club chairman Levy is willing to pay £15m, according to the report.

 

£15 million short

While Levy may reportedly value Aarons at £15m, Norwich appear to think that he is twice as much as that.

According to The Daily Mail, a transfer fee of £30m is needed for any club to prise the youngster away from the Canaries.

Good signing for Tottenham Hotspur

Aarons is one of the best young right-backs in the Premier League, and the Englishman will be a very good signing for Tottenham in the January transfer window.

The 20-year-old can still improve and progress in the coming years, and under Spurs head coach Jose Mourinho he will develop.

Wilfried Zaha of Crystal Palace in action with Max Aarons of Norwich City during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Crystal Palace at Carrow Road on January 1, 2020 in...

