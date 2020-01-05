Confirmed West Ham lineup: Diop starts as Moyes changes formation

West Ham United take on Gillingham in the FA Cup tonight.

West Ham United starting XI: Fabianski; Fredericks, Balbuena, Diop, Ogbonna, Masuaku; Rice, Snodgrass; Anderson, Lanzini, Haller.

West Ham United substitutes: Roberto, Zabaleta, Reid, Sanchez, Fornals, Holland, Ajeti.

West Ham United are in FA Cup action this evening as they take on League One side Gillingham away from home.

The Hammers go with Lukasz Fabianski in goal, behind what appears to be a back five of Ryan Fredericks, Fabian Balbuena, Issa Diop, Angelo Ogbonna and Arthur Masuaku.

Declan Rice appears to be joined by Robert Snodgrass in midfield, with Mark Noble nowhere to be seen tonight whilst Felipe Anderson and Manuel Lanzini will be supporting Sebastien Haller up top.

Albian Ajeti is named on the bench, alongside Roberto Jimenez, Pablo Zabaleta, Winston Reid, Carlos Sanchez, Pablo Fornals and Nathan Holland.

That means that Michail Antonio is out again having missed the Premier League clash with Bournemouth on New Year's Day.

David Moyes switching to a five-man back line is fascinating, and may well be a sign of things to come for the Hammers following his return to East London.