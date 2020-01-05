Quick links

Confirmed Middlesbrough v Tottenham lineups: Winks starts, Tanganga on the bench

Middlesbrough host Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup this afternoon.

Middlesbrough starting XI: Mejias; Spence, Howson, Fry, McNair, Coulson; Clayton, Saville; Tavernier, Roberts, Fletcher.

Middlesbrough substitutes: Brynn, Wood, Liddle, Wing, Johnson, Nmecha, Gestede.

Tottenham Hotspur starting XI: Gazzaniga; Aurier, Dier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Sessegnon; Winks, Eriksen; Moura, Alli, Son.

Tottenham Hotspur substitutes: Vorm, Sanchez, Tanganga, Skipp, Lamela, Lo Celso, Parrott.

Middlesbrough start with Tomas Mejias in goal, and a back five of Djed Spence, Jonny Howson, Dael Fry, Paddy McNair and Hayden Coulson.

George Saville partners Adam Clayton in midfield, with Patrick Roberts handed a debut in a three-man attack alongside Marcus Tavernier and Ashley Fletcher.

New signing Lukas Nmecha is only on the bench, alongside Sol Brynn, Nathan Wood, Ben Liddle, Lewis Wing, Marvin Johnson and Rudy Gestede.

Tottenham go with Paulo Gazzaniga in goal, behind what appears to be a back five of Serge Aurier, Eric Dier, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen and Ryan Sessegnon.

Harry Winks would partner Christian Eriksen in midfield in this situation, with Dele Alli and Lucas Moura supporting Son Heung-min following his return from suspension.

Son leads the line with Harry Kane out injured, but Jose Mourinho has put Troy Parrott on the bench as his additional striker.

Michel Vorm, Davinson Sanchez, Japhet Tanganga, Oliver Skipp, Erik Lamela and Giovani Lo Celso round out the rest of the Spurs bench today.

