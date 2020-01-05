Confirmed Liverpool v Everton lineups: Minamino starts, Kean on the bench

Liverpool host Everton in the FA Cup this afternoon.

Liverpool starting XI: Adrian; Williams, Gomez, Phillips, Milner; Chirivella, Lallana, Jones; Elliott, Minamino, Origi.

Liverpool substitutes: Kelleher, Mane, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Brewster, Hoever, Larouci.

Everton starting XI: Pickford; Coleman, Holgate, Mina, Digne; Sidibe, Sigurdsson, Schneiderlin, Walcott; Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin.

Everton substitutes: Stekelenburg, Baines, Keane, Delph, Bernard, Davies, Kean.

Liverpool start with Adrian in goal, behind a back four of James Milner, Joe Gomez, Nathaniel Phillips and Neco Williams.

Pedro Chirivella will anchor the midfield, with Adam Lallana and Curtis Jones also featuring in the engine room, whilst there's a start for 16-year-old Harvey Elliott on the right.

New signing Takumi Minamino starts on the left, with Divock Origi leading the attack as Jurgen Klopp rotates his side.

Sadio Mane is on the bench, alongside Caoimhin Kelleher, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Rhian Brewster, Ki-Jana Hoever and Yasser Larouci.

Meanwhile, Everton go with Jordan Pickford between the sticks, with Seamus Coleman, Mason Holgate, Yerry Mina and Lucas Digne across the back four.

Morgan Schneiderlin is handed a start in midfield alongside Gylfi Sigurdsson, whilst Theo Walcott and Djibril Sidibe will play on the flanks.

Richarlison partners Dominic Calvert-Lewin up top, meaning Moise Kean has to make do with a place on the bench again.

Maarten Stekelenburg, Leighton Baines, Michael Keane, Fabian Delph, Bernard and Tom Davies make up the rest of the Everton substitutes.