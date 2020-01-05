Club reportedly set price for in-demand talent, affordable for Rangers and Celtic

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers and Neil Lennon’s Celtic are among the clubs linked with Jarrad Branthwaite.

Ibrox Stadium of Rangers



Jarrad Branthwaite is a player in demand, with Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers, Neil Lennon’s Celtic, Liverpool and Everton among the clubs linked with the Carlisle United defender.

The Scottish Sun has claimed of interest in the 17-year-old defender from bitter Old Firm rivals Rangers and Celtic.

Subscribe

The report has stated that the Gers and the Hoops started scouting the talented and promising defender from December.

The Daily Mail has claimed that Everton, Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Watford and Leicester City all are interested in Branthwaite.

The report has added that Carlisle have turned down an offer of £500,000 plus add-ons from Everton for the 17-year-old, and that the League Two club in England are looking for £800,000 as transfer fee.

Feasible

Celtic and Rangers cannot compete finally with the likes of Everton and Liverpool, but £800,000 is well within what the Hoops and the Gers can afford.

True, Branthwaite is only 17 years of age, but he is a talent and one for the future, and Rangers or Celtic could sell him at a much bigger price in the coming years.