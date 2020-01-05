Quick links

Celtic

Rangers

Scottish Premiership

Club reportedly set price for in-demand talent, affordable for Rangers and Celtic

Subhankar Mondal
Ben Chapman of Dulwich Hamlet is challenged by Jarrad Branthwaite of Carlisle United during the FA Cup First Round match between Dulwich Hamlet and Carlisle United at Champion Hill on...
Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers and Neil Lennon’s Celtic are among the clubs linked with Jarrad Branthwaite.

A general view of the stadium during the UEFA Europa League Group G match between Glasgow Rangers and FC Porto at Ibrox Park, Glasgow on Thursday 7th November 2019. Ibrox Stadium of Rangers

Jarrad Branthwaite is a player in demand, with Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers, Neil Lennon’s Celtic, Liverpool and Everton among the clubs linked with the Carlisle United defender.

The Scottish Sun has claimed of interest in the 17-year-old defender from bitter Old Firm rivals Rangers and Celtic.

The report has stated that the Gers and the Hoops started scouting the talented and promising defender from December.

 

The Daily Mail has claimed that Everton, Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Watford and Leicester City all are interested in Branthwaite.

The report has added that Carlisle have turned down an offer of £500,000 plus add-ons from Everton for the 17-year-old, and that the League Two club in England are looking for £800,000 as transfer fee.

General view outside the stadium ahead of the UEFA Europa League group E match between Celtic FC and Stade Rennes at Celtic Park on November 28, 2019 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

Feasible

Celtic and Rangers cannot compete finally with the likes of Everton and Liverpool, but £800,000 is well within what the Hoops and the Gers can afford.

True, Branthwaite is only 17 years of age, but he is a talent and one for the future, and Rangers or Celtic could sell him at a much bigger price in the coming years.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

