Chelsea fans react to Michy Batshuayi display against Nottingham Forest

Michy Batshuayi started for Chelsea against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup on Sunday.

Chelsea fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Michy Batshuayi against Nottingham Forest.

Batshuayi was in action for Chelsea in their FA Cup third-round tie against Championship club Forest at Stamford Bridge in London on Sunday.

The Belgium international striker started the match and played for the entire 90 minutes, as Frank Lampard’s side won 2-0.

It was a rare start for the former Marseille striker, and he failed to make the most of it as he could not take the chances he got.

According to WhoScored, against Forest, the striker took three shots and none of them was on target, had a pass accuracy of 85.7%, won two headers, took 25 touches, and made one tackle and one clearance.

So far this season, Batshuayi has scored one goal in 119 minutes of Premier League football and one goal in 85 minutes of Champions League football for the Blues, according to WhoScored.

The striker has been linked with moves away from the Blues in the January transfer window, with The Telegraph reporting that Newcastle United, Crystal Palace, Aston Villa and West Ham United are interested in him.

Chelsea fans were not impressed with the display produced by Batshuayi and have criticised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

Batshuayi has played his part...he is not our standard — CFC/AS.ROMA (@georgelamps) January 5, 2020

Morata >> Batshuayi — H£NRY (@CFCHenryy) January 5, 2020

Batshuayi is a total waste — . (@ForeverBlue_07) January 5, 2020

Kinda. We're controlling but it could've been more than 2. CHO playing well. Reece is a baller. Batshuayi wasteful. — Sshar (@CFC_Sshar) January 5, 2020

Oh my god batshuayi is actually revolting. This is a vile performance — N’Golo (@KanteCFC_) January 5, 2020

If Batshuayi really does want to stay and earn his place then he’s got a funny way of showing it #CFC — CarefreeCFC (@_CarefreeCFC_) January 5, 2020

Batshuayi’s performance today is highlighting why we need to buy another striker #CFC — Paul (@PauloPanic) January 5, 2020

To play his testimonial match — Obaomo (@Spaceryda) January 5, 2020

Batshuayi really isn’t cleaver enough. — Blood Type - Blue Blood (@CFC_Maniac) January 5, 2020