Chelsea fans react to Michy Batshuayi display against Nottingham Forest

Ross Barkley of Chelsea celebrates with team-mates Michy Batshuayi and Jorginho after he scores a goal to make it 2-0 during the FA Cup Third Round match between Chelsea FC and Nottingham...
Michy Batshuayi started for Chelsea against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup on Sunday.

Chelsea fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Michy Batshuayi against Nottingham Forest.

Batshuayi was in action for Chelsea in their FA Cup third-round tie against Championship club Forest at Stamford Bridge in London on Sunday.

The Belgium international striker started the match and played for the entire 90 minutes, as Frank Lampard’s side won 2-0.

It was a rare start for the former Marseille striker, and he failed to make the most of it as he could not take the chances he got.

 

According to WhoScored, against Forest, the striker took three shots and none of them was on target, had a pass accuracy of 85.7%, won two headers, took 25 touches, and made one tackle and one clearance.

So far this season, Batshuayi has scored one goal in 119 minutes of Premier League football and one goal in 85 minutes of Champions League football for the Blues, according to WhoScored.

The striker has been linked with moves away from the Blues in the January transfer window, with The Telegraph reporting that Newcastle United, Crystal Palace, Aston Villa and West Ham United are interested in him.

Chelsea fans were not impressed with the display produced by Batshuayi and have criticised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

