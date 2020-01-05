Celtic could take page from Rangers' book by signing evergreen striker

Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers and Celtic are making it a classic Scottish Premiership title race so far.

The second half of the season promises to be a real humdinger from a Rangers and Celtic perspective.

Steven Gerrard's side beat the Hoops at Parkhead last week to move two points behind the Scottish Premiership leaders - who have played one game more - ahead of the winter break.

If Rangers are going to end Celtic's strangehold on Scottish football, they'll never get a better chance to do it than this season.

Alfredo Morelos has been making headlines all season long for the Gers, and rightly so after scoring 28 goals across all competitions.

But another reason for the tight Premiership title race with Neil Lennon's side is Jermain Defoe.

Only two players have scored more league goals than Defoe's 11 this season - Celtic's Odsonne Edouard with 13, and Morelos with 12.

The 37-year-old hitman has played his part in a big way and, if rumours are believed, Celtic might want their own evergreen and experienced goalscorer to come in this month.

According to The Scottish Mail on Sunday [page 125, 05/01], Lennon is interested in signing Brighton & Hove Albion's Glenn Murray.

Now, Murray clearly won't come to Parkhead with the sort of reputation for goals as Defoe arrived at Ibrox with 12 months ago, because the latter clearly had a lot more clout in English football.

That being said, Murray, 36, did score 13 times in the Premier League last term, prompting speculation of an England call-up, and anybody who scores that amount in England's top flight as recently as last season could be a big, big problem for Scottish Premiership defenders.

Defoe has undeniably had a huge impact on the blue half of the Old Firm divide, but Murray, despite being a striker of lesser profile, can certainly have the same affect if Lennon brings him to Glasgow.