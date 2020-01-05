Quick links

Celtic could go for player with 36 Premier League goals - report

Shane Callaghan
The ball goes past Darren Randolph of Middlesborough after it has ricochet off Glenn Murray of Brighton and Hove Albion during the The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between...
Shane Callaghan
Glenn Murray is reportedly on Celtic's radar this month.

Glenn Murray of Brighton & Hove Albion during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers at American Express Community Stadium on December 08, 2019...

Celtic are definitely going to need a new striker in January.

Hoops boss Neil Lennon has been relying on Odsonne Edouard in a big way this season and that's because the Frenchman's back-up options have struggled.

Leigh Griffiths is and has been a goal machine for Celtic, but a combination of injury and personal issues have led to him having a fairly anonymous last 12 months, while the same could be said for Vakoun Issouf Bayo who has played 191 minutes of Premiership football in a year.

With that in mind, there's no doubt that Lennon needs more firepower as a back-up for Edouard.

 

And according to The Scottish Mail on Sunday [page 125, 05/01], that option could be Glenn Murray.

The report claims that Celtic are interested in the out-of-favour Brighton & Hove Albion hitman, who has 36 Premier League goals under his belt.

But Murray is yet to score a league goal for the Seagulls this season after falling behind Aaron Connolly and Neal Maupay in the pecking order.

Good signing?

Potentially. Murray certainly knows where the goal is, but he is also 36 and clearly doesn't represent much long-term value for Celtic.

But if he helps Lennon's side pick up nine Premiership titles in a row come May then that'll be worth it.

Brighton's English striker Glenn Murray (R) challenges Manchester United's English defender Harry Maguire (L) during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and...

 

Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

