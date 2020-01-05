Celtic could go for player with 36 Premier League goals - report

Glenn Murray is reportedly on Celtic's radar this month.

Celtic are definitely going to need a new striker in January.

Hoops boss Neil Lennon has been relying on Odsonne Edouard in a big way this season and that's because the Frenchman's back-up options have struggled.

Subscribe

Leigh Griffiths is and has been a goal machine for Celtic, but a combination of injury and personal issues have led to him having a fairly anonymous last 12 months, while the same could be said for Vakoun Issouf Bayo who has played 191 minutes of Premiership football in a year.

With that in mind, there's no doubt that Lennon needs more firepower as a back-up for Edouard.

And according to The Scottish Mail on Sunday [page 125, 05/01], that option could be Glenn Murray.

The report claims that Celtic are interested in the out-of-favour Brighton & Hove Albion hitman, who has 36 Premier League goals under his belt.

But Murray is yet to score a league goal for the Seagulls this season after falling behind Aaron Connolly and Neal Maupay in the pecking order.

Good signing?

Potentially. Murray certainly knows where the goal is, but he is also 36 and clearly doesn't represent much long-term value for Celtic.

But if he helps Lennon's side pick up nine Premiership titles in a row come May then that'll be worth it.