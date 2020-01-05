BBC pundit thinks 23-year-old sensible reported target for Leeds, his manager comments

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United are reportedly interested in Southampton forward Che Adams.

Noel Whelan has said on BBC Radio Leeds that Southampton forward Che Adams would be a good signing for Leeds United.

According to The Telegraph, Leeds are interested in securing the services of Adams on loan from Premier League outfit Southampton in the January transfer window.

The report has also credited the Whites’ Championship rivals Nottingham Forest with interest in the 23-year-old.

Former Leeds striker Whelan believes that Adams would be a good signing for Marcelo Bielsa’s side, although Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has said that the Englishman will not leave this month.

Whelan said about Adams to Leeds speculation on BBC Radio Leeds: “It would make sense to me because he is a player that can play all the way across the front three, through the centre, down the right, down the left, and he has got a proven record of scoring.”

Hasenhuttl told The Southern Daily Echo about Adams: “I wouldn’t consider loaning him out, I need every player, especially in an attacking position as we don’t have many.

“He’s not so happy in the moment because he didn’t play that often and hasn’t scored so far but we know what we have with him and we know that we need him.”

Good signing for Leeds United?

Adams may have failed to make an impact at Southampton so far this season, but the 23-year-old has a good record in the Championship, and he would enhance Leeds’s chances of clinching automatic promotion to the Premier League.

According to WhoScored, the forward scored 22 goals and provided four assists in the Championship for Birmingham last season.

Leeds are at the top of the Championship table at the moment with 52 points from 26 matches.