BBC pundit thinks 23-year-old sensible reported target for Leeds, his manager comments

General view at Elland Road home of Leeds United during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Blackburn Rovers at Elland Road on November 9, 2019 in Leeds, England.
Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United are reportedly interested in Southampton forward Che Adams.

Southampton's English midfielder Che Adams (R) heads the ball during the English Premier League football match between Southampton and Crystal Palace at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton,...

Noel Whelan has said on BBC Radio Leeds that Southampton forward Che Adams would be a good signing for Leeds United.

According to The Telegraph, Leeds are interested in securing the services of Adams on loan from Premier League outfit Southampton in the January transfer window.

The report has also credited the Whites’ Championship rivals Nottingham Forest with interest in the 23-year-old.

Former Leeds striker Whelan believes that Adams would be a good signing for Marcelo Bielsa’s side, although Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has said that the Englishman will not leave this month.

 

Whelan said about Adams to Leeds speculation on BBC Radio Leeds: “It would make sense to me because he is a player that can play all the way across the front three, through the centre, down the right, down the left, and he has got a proven record of scoring.”

Hasenhuttl told The Southern Daily Echo about Adams: “I wouldn’t consider loaning him out, I need every player, especially in an attacking position as we don’t have many.

“He’s not so happy in the moment because he didn’t play that often and hasn’t scored so far but we know what we have with him and we know that we need him.”

Chelseas Cesar Azpilicueta and Southamptons Che Adams during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Southampton at Stamford Bridge, London on Thursday 26th December 2019.

Good signing for Leeds United?

Adams may have failed to make an impact at Southampton so far this season, but the 23-year-old has a good record in the Championship, and he would enhance Leeds’s chances of clinching automatic promotion to the Premier League.

According to WhoScored, the forward scored 22 goals and provided four assists in the Championship for Birmingham last season.

Leeds are at the top of the Championship table at the moment with 52 points from 26 matches.

Che Adams of Southampton warms up prior to the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Crystal Palace at St Mary's Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Southampton, United Kingdom.

