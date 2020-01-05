Quick links

BBC pundit comments on Spurs star who's been getting stick from fans

Shane Callaghan
Dele Alli and Serge Aurier of Tottenham Hotspur look on during a training session on March 13, 2019 at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Barcelona, Spain.
Serge Aurier has been struggling for Tottenham Hotspur in recent weeks.

Jose Mourinho, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur hands the ball to Serge Aurier of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea FC at Tottenham...

Pat Nevin has highlighted Serge Aurier's role in Tottenham Hotspur's equaliser this afternoon.

Jose Mourinho's side had to settle for a draw away to Middlesbrough in their FA Cup third-round clash.

Tottenham fell behind through Ashley Fletcher's opener on 50 minutes, but in-form winger Lucas Moura equalised for Spurs just after the hour mark.

The Brazilian headed home following good work from right-back Aurier, and the former Chelsea man has singled out the Ivorian for praise during his commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live: "Well done Serge Aurier. Gets the ball on the right-hand side and clips it back and there's nothing simpler for Lucas Moura.

 

"He just needs to get the ball on target and it's 1-1. Now it's a cup tie!"

Aurier has been having quite a torrid time at Tottenham as of late.

Fans of the North London club criticised his performance in the defeat by Chelsea and the draw at Wolves in December.

His confidence has taken a battering but this could potentially help him rediscover some of his best form, even if he missed a good chance late on to win it.

Setting up Moura is a small step in the right direction, but it is in the right direction all the same and time will tell whether the Tottenham defender can improve.

Serge Aurier of Tottenham tackles Mateo Kovacic of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 22, 2019 in...

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

