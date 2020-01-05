'Amazing club': 18-year-old sends message about Leeds on Twitter

Liam McCarron opened his account for Leeds United Under-23s on Sunday.

Liam McCarron scored his first competitive goal in a Leeds United shirt today.

Carlos Corberan's Under-23 side thumped their Hull City counterparts 5-0 at Thorp Arch.

McCarron, who joined Leeds last summer, was a constant threat to the Tigers and scored his side's fourth goal of the afternoon.

The tricky winger set up good chances for a number of his team-mates, including Ryan Edmondson and Mateusz Bogusz, before finding the net himself with a header on 68 minutes.

Here's how the 18-year-old reacted to scoring his first goal for 'this amazing club' on Twitter:

Delighted to get my first goal for this amazing club @lufc #mot https://t.co/G6AUAczQTS — liam mccarron (@liammcCarron7) January 5, 2020

The former Carlisle United star might've been a wee bit disappointed that he wasn't among the fringe players heading for the Emirates tomorrow.

His Under-23 colleagues Robbie Gotts and Illan Meslier will start in Monday's FA Cup clash away to Arsenal, but if McCarron - taken by Marcelo Bielsa on the club's tour of Australia in July - continues to impress then he'll get his time to shine eventually.