'Amazing club': 18-year-old sends message about Leeds on Twitter

General view of Elland Road before the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road on February 25, 2017 in Leeds, England.
Liam McCarron opened his account for Leeds United Under-23s on Sunday.

Liam McCarron of Carlisle United in action during the Sky Bet League Two match between Northampton Town and Carlisle United at PTS Academy Stadium on January 12, 2019 in Northampton,...

Liam McCarron scored his first competitive goal in a Leeds United shirt today.

Carlos Corberan's Under-23 side thumped their Hull City counterparts 5-0 at Thorp Arch.

McCarron, who joined Leeds last summer, was a constant threat to the Tigers and scored his side's fourth goal of the afternoon.

The tricky winger set up good chances for a number of his team-mates, including Ryan Edmondson and Mateusz Bogusz, before finding the net himself with a header on 68 minutes.

 

Here's how the 18-year-old reacted to scoring his first goal for 'this amazing club' on Twitter:

The former Carlisle United star might've been a wee bit disappointed that he wasn't among the fringe players heading for the Emirates tomorrow.

His Under-23 colleagues Robbie Gotts and Illan Meslier will start in Monday's FA Cup clash away to Arsenal, but if McCarron - taken by Marcelo Bielsa on the club's tour of Australia in July - continues to impress then he'll get his time to shine eventually.

Sam Hoskins of Northampton Town looks to control the ball watched by Liam McCarron of Carlisle United during the Sky Bet League Two match between Northampton Town and Carlisle United at...

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

