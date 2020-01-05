£10m player not good enough for Leeds, despite guaranteeing promotion

If speculation about a move for Dwight Gayle resurfaces, Leeds United shouldn't be tempted.

Leeds United have the unenviable task of trying to sign a striker this month.

Eddie Nketiah has been recalled by Arsenal five months ahead of schedule, leaving Patrick Bamford as Marcelo Bielsa's only reliable goalscoring option up front.

With Bamford's injury history (he missed half of last season), Leeds absolutely need to sign another marksman before the January transfer window is out.

Dwight Gayle was linked with a move to Elland Road last summer [The Telegraph] and after being omitted from Newcastle United's latest squad, it wouldn't be a huge surprise if speculation about a switch to Bielsa's side resurfaced very soon.

The Whites have a nine-point cushion in the automatic promotion spots and Gayle - who scored 24 Championship goals for West Brom last season - would surely guarantee Leeds cross the finish line this time.

But Gayle - a £10 million signing by the Magpies in 2016 [The Mirror] - isn't good enough for where the West Yorkshire side are heading and therefore they absolutely shouldn't renew an interest.

He and Bamford would comfortably fire Leeds back to the promised land come May, but United are going to want to stay there beyond 2021 and is Gayle going to help them survive a potential relegation battle?

The 29-year-old hitman has only managed 21 Premier League goals in 107 top-flight appearances. He isn't a proven goalscorer in the top tier and therefore he isn't going to be a lot of help for Bielsa next term, if they do indeed promotion.

Fans of the Elland Road club would have him in a heartbeat, but the club's hierarchy need to look at the bigger picture and ask if they want to spend big money on a player who won't be all that useful from August onward.

Long term, Gayle, who turns 30 in October, wouldn't be a good signing for Leeds.