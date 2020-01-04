'Great', 'sort of player we've been missing': Some fans react to arrival of Everton 'ball player'

Everton midfielder and Toffees academy ace Kieran Dowell has left Goodison Park again on loan for the rest of the season.

Following Everton midfielder Kieran Dowell completing his loan switch from Goodison Park to Wigan, some of their fans have taken to Twitter to give their thoughts.

The Toffees academy graduate was recalled from his loan spell at Derby following a largely fruitless spell with little game time and has linked up with the Latics, also in the Championship.

Dowell made 10 appearances for Phillip Cocu's side but had started only twice since the 3-0 defeat at Brentford at the end of August, making another two appearances as a substitute.

Here is what some Wigan fans have been saying on social media regarding the move:

#dcfc have more cry baby fans on here than Portsmouth. Good signing for us I reckon. The sort of player that we’ve been missing really. Hopefully the end of us playing defensive midfielders at number 10 — The Raven Pie & Chips Supporters Club (@wafc_110513) 3 January 2020

Nevermind what anyone else says he scored a pen and that's good enough for me #wafc — David James Morris (@ShirtyMorris) 3 January 2020

Positive signing that, need a few more like that #wafc — OllyJackson16 (@OllyJackson16) 3 January 2020

At least it looks like he can take a penalty. — Peter Kenyon (@piekenyon123) 3 January 2020

Great stuff, looking forward to seeing him a latics shirt....and updating his Twitter profile #wafc — Paul Fletcher (@RadishBrain) 3 January 2020

Dowell has been signed to play the number 10 behind the striker.A good signing IMO.He can create chances and score goals.Did well at Forest and Sheff Utd.Ok it didn't work out for him at Derby which can happen sometimes.Hopefully it will here and he shows us what he can do. #wafc — gaz tic (@gaz_tic) 3 January 2020

Dowell a good signing for Wigan, the sort of player we need who has Championship experience. Good to get some early business done, hopefully a few more come in the next month #wafc — Will Poyser (@WPoyser) 4 January 2020

Dowell' trending because Derby fans are slagging him off, he's a ball player and Cook clearly wants to go back to playing football so it makes sense, nothing to lose tomorrow but a win next week and Cook could really turn things around... somehow after he should of gone #wafc — David James Morris (@ShirtyMorris) 3 January 2020

The 22-year-old was listed in The Guardian's Next Generation 2014 column as the Goodison Park side's standout prospect but since then his career has yielded mixed results.

Although Dowell has impressed for Everton at youth and reserve level, he has only made five senior appearances for the club - and the last one in the Premier League was back in April 2016, a three-minute cameo against Bournemouth (Transfermarkt).

The bulk of Dowell's competitive action has come on loan, with a mixed spell at Nottingham Forest where he was very impressive early on but as the season went on was not quite as impactful for the Reds - though he still reached double figures in terms of goals, with 10 - plus five assists in 43 club appearances (Transfermarkt).

At Sheffield United, Dowell enjoyed a half-season loan where he featured 17 times, 16 of which were in the Championship, with eight of those being starts, and given the Blades were promoted in second place, he certainly played his part.

Wigan are currently sitting 22nd in the table, one point behind 21st-placed Stoke but five adrift of 20th-placed Huddersfield, so Dowell will need to hit the ground running if he is to help the Latics to safety - first up, though, is the FA Cup third-round trip to Leicester City on Saturday.