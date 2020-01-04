Quick links

'Great', 'sort of player we've been missing': Some fans react to arrival of Everton 'ball player'

Giuseppe Labellarte
Kieran Dowell of Everton arrives for the Carabao Cup third round match between Everton and Southampton at Goodison Park on October 2, 2018 in Liverpool, England.
Everton midfielder and Toffees academy ace Kieran Dowell has left Goodison Park again on loan for the rest of the season.

Kieran Dowell of Everton arrives for the Carabao Cup third round match between Everton and Southampton at Goodison Park on October 2, 2018 in Liverpool, England.

Following Everton midfielder Kieran Dowell completing his loan switch from Goodison Park to Wigan, some of their fans have taken to Twitter to give their thoughts.

The Toffees academy graduate was recalled from his loan spell at Derby following a largely fruitless spell with little game time and has linked up with the Latics, also in the Championship.

Dowell made 10 appearances for Phillip Cocu's side but had started only twice since the 3-0 defeat at Brentford at the end of August, making another two appearances as a substitute.

 

Here is what some Wigan fans have been saying on social media regarding the move:

The 22-year-old was listed in The Guardian's Next Generation 2014 column as the Goodison Park side's standout prospect but since then his career has yielded mixed results.

Although Dowell has impressed for Everton at youth and reserve level, he has only made five senior appearances for the club - and the last one in the Premier League was back in April 2016, a three-minute cameo against Bournemouth (Transfermarkt).

The bulk of Dowell's competitive action has come on loan, with a mixed spell at Nottingham Forest where he was very impressive early on but as the season went on was not quite as impactful for the Reds - though he still reached double figures in terms of goals, with 10 - plus five assists in 43 club appearances (Transfermarkt).

Ben Brereton (bottom) of Nottingham Forest celebrates scoring his team's third goal from the penalty spot with Matthew Cash (top) and Kieran Dowell (L) during The Emirates FA Cup Third...

At Sheffield United, Dowell enjoyed a half-season loan where he featured 17 times, 16 of which were in the Championship, with eight of those being starts, and given the Blades were promoted in second place, he certainly played his part.

Wigan are currently sitting 22nd in the table, one point behind 21st-placed Stoke but five adrift of 20th-placed Huddersfield, so Dowell will need to hit the ground running if he is to help the Latics to safety - first up, though, is the FA Cup third-round trip to Leicester City on Saturday.

General View at DW Stadium - Wigan during the Sky Bet Championship match between Wigan Athletic and Blackburn Rovers at DW Stadium on November 28, 2018 in Wigan, England.

