Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

'What a player': Jurgen Klopp hails £3.5m Liverpool star

Shane Callaghan
Lucas Moura of Tottenham Hotspur and Joe Gomez of Liverpool
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Joe Gomez has stepped up to the plate in a big way for Liverpool recently.

Joseph Gomez of Liverpool gestures during the FIFA Club World Cup Final match between Liverpool FC and CR Flamengo at Khalifa International Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Doha, Qatar.

Jurgen Klopp has been singing the praises of Liverpool centre-back Joe Gomez.

The 22-year-old has been a revelation alongside Virgil van Dijk - and even Jordan Henderson - in recent weeks due to a defensive crisis for the German manager.

Klopp has been without Joel Matip for a number of months now, while Dejan Lovren has joined the Liverpool stalwart on the treatment table recently.

But Gomez has reminded everybody how much of a huge talent he is with some Man-of-the-Match displays as of late.

 

And Klopp has said that he can see no reason why the former Charlton star - a £3.5 million signing in 2015 [BBC Sport] - can't get even better.

The Liverpool manager said to The Echo: "It is not a surprise. Because of his age there is still space for improvement but what a player. He got injured and thank god other players stepped up. We have four sensational centre halves. Matip didn’t cost a penny, we have four sensational centre-backs."

Gomez was outstanding in the Reds' FIFA Club World Cup success in Qatar last month, posting cracking displays against Monterrey and Flamengo.

In the former, the youngster had to play alongside captain Henderson at centre-back due to Van Dijk's absence.

Not having Van Dijk there alongside him on such a big stage might worry a lot of young centre-backs, especially when there's a midfielder beside you, but Gomez was unfazed and that was another big example as to why he's made of the right stuff.

Liverpool's Joe Gomez under pressure from Bournemouths Ryan Fraser & Dominic Solanke during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Liverpool FC at Vitality Stadium on...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch