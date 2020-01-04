'What a player': Jurgen Klopp hails £3.5m Liverpool star

Joe Gomez has stepped up to the plate in a big way for Liverpool recently.

Jurgen Klopp has been singing the praises of Liverpool centre-back Joe Gomez.

The 22-year-old has been a revelation alongside Virgil van Dijk - and even Jordan Henderson - in recent weeks due to a defensive crisis for the German manager.

Klopp has been without Joel Matip for a number of months now, while Dejan Lovren has joined the Liverpool stalwart on the treatment table recently.

But Gomez has reminded everybody how much of a huge talent he is with some Man-of-the-Match displays as of late.

And Klopp has said that he can see no reason why the former Charlton star - a £3.5 million signing in 2015 [BBC Sport] - can't get even better.

The Liverpool manager said to The Echo: "It is not a surprise. Because of his age there is still space for improvement but what a player. He got injured and thank god other players stepped up. We have four sensational centre halves. Matip didn’t cost a penny, we have four sensational centre-backs."

Gomez was outstanding in the Reds' FIFA Club World Cup success in Qatar last month, posting cracking displays against Monterrey and Flamengo.

In the former, the youngster had to play alongside captain Henderson at centre-back due to Van Dijk's absence.

Not having Van Dijk there alongside him on such a big stage might worry a lot of young centre-backs, especially when there's a midfielder beside you, but Gomez was unfazed and that was another big example as to why he's made of the right stuff.