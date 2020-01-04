Quick links

'Yayyy', 'excited to see what he can do': Some Aston Villa fans react to announcement on 22-year-old

Matija Sarkic of Aston Villa during the Premier League 2 match between Aston Villa and Stoke City at Bodymoor Heath on August 21, 2017 in Birmingham, England.
Aston Villa have confirmed that Matija Sarkic is back at Villa Park for Dean Smith's goalkeeper-depleted side.

A number of Aston Villa fans have taken to Twitter to comment on the club announcement that Matija Sarkic has been recalled to Villa Park (official Villa website).

Sarkic had joined Scottish Premiership side Livingston on loan at the start of the season and was doing well for them, with seven clean sheets in 18 appearances.

The 22-year-old made his league debut for Livi in their 2-0 victory over Celtic in October and held on to the starting position ever since.

 

In addition, Sarkic also kicked on at international level while in Scotland, making his debut for Montenegro in a 2-0 win over Belarus in November.

However, following a season-ending injury to Villa first-choice keeper Tom Heaton over the festive period, the Premier League club has decided to bring Sarkic back to B6.

With Jed Steer also on the sidelines and Lovre Kalinic massively out of favour, Dean Smith would have remained with just Orjan Nyland in prime contention for the gloves.

Here is what some Villa fans made of the announcement:

Villa are in FA Cup third-round action on Saturday afternoon, taking on Fulham away in a 3:01pm kickoff.

Matija Sarkic of Aston Villa in action during a training session at the club's training ground at Bodymoor Heath on March 11, 2019 in Birmingham, England.

