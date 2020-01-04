Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly want a player Jose Mourinho described as ‘cream of the crop’

a beleaguered Tottenham Manager Jose Mourinho during the Premier League match between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton on Wednesday 1st January 2020.
Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in Chelsea winger Willian.

Dan Burn of Brighton and Hove Albion battles for possession with Willian of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea FC at American Express...

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in Chelsea winger Willian, and Jose Mourinho’s comments on the 31-year-old in the past mean that it is not a surprise.

According to The Daily Star and The Daily Express, Tottenham have made contact with Chelsea over the signing of Willian in the January transfer window.

The 31-year-old, who can also operate as an attacking midfielder, has been at the Blues since 2013 and is out of contract at the London club at the end of the season.

 

Mourinho worked with the Brazil international when he was the manager of Chelsea, and the former Manchester United boss spoke highly of the former Anzhi Makhachkala star in February 2018.

Mourinho told The Independent about Willian after United’s match against Chelsea in February 2018: “Do you want to talk about Willian? Top, cream of the crop, he’s amazing.

"In his national team there’s no bad players. The Brazil manager (Tite) is really good with huge club experience. You guys will do great things in Russia.”

Tottenham Hotspur transfer?

Tottenham and Chelsea are bitter rivals, and with both the London clubs aiming to finish in the top four of the Premier League table this season, it is hard to see the Blues sanction a transfer.

According to WhoScored, Willian has scored four goals and provided four assists in 20 Premier League matches, and has scored one goal and provided one assist in six Champions League games for Chelsea so far this season.

Willian of Chelsea is greeted by Jose Mourinho Manager of Manchester United as he substituted during The Emirates FA Cup Quarter-Final match between Chelsea and Manchester United at...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

