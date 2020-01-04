Tottenham fans think they've spotted way to sign Kalidou Koulibaly

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with the Senegal international over the past month.

Tottenham Hotspur were linked with a move for Kalidou Koulibaly late last year.

According to El Desmarque in December, Spurs boss Jose Mourinho is keen on signing the Napoli centre-back.

Despite Toby Alderweireld's new deal, Tottenham still need a new centre-back amid speculation that Jan Vertonghen - whose contract expires in the summer - could leave North London this month.

And it just so happens that the Italian giants reportedly want Vertonghen.

Sky Sports reported on Friday that Napoli may want the Belgium international as a potential replacement for the linked-away Koulibaly.

And some Tottenham fans on Twitter believe this represents a unique opportunity for their club to sign the Senegal defender.

Here's how they reacted to the Vertonghen report on social media:

Jan + money = Koulibaly



Ok! — Felipe Saraiva (@lipesaraiva) January 3, 2020

Good! We need Kalidou Coulibaly — ABOU OUATTARA (@AbouAphrahim) January 3, 2020

Include koulibaly and you have a deal — Jack Bain (@jackbainz7) January 3, 2020

Swap with Kouibaly? — ᴀʟᴇx | Suspended at 3K (@_10kanee) January 3, 2020

Swap with kalidou — D1V1D3D (@D1V1D3DxFLASH1) January 3, 2020

Koulibaly for Jan + cash??? Take that all day long — Jack Jones (@jackjones920) January 3, 2020

In theory, this could work, but it clearly wouldn't be a straight swap.

Koulibaly is worth far more to Napoli than Vertonghen is to Tottenham. He is younger by four years and is contracted to the Naples-based side until 2023.

That being said, a player-plus-cash option might be a good way for the Lilywhites to reduce what is likely to be a huge asking price, and with Daniel Levy being quite a savvy transfer guru then maybe, just maybe, the supporters are right.