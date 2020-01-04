Tottenham boss could repeat Pochettino mistake by upsetting £25m star

Lucas Moura didn't like playing up top under former Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Tottenham Hotspur have received a major blow in the form of Harry Kane.

Spurs released a statement on Friday revealing that their star striker had suffered a hamstring tear in the New Year's Day defeat by Southampton this week.

It might be January and Tottenham could potentially sign a replacement, but the wheels are unlikely to even be in motion on that front and Jose Mourinho needs a number nine - and fast.

Son Heung-min can play up front and Mourinho berated his absence in the defeat at the Saints, with the South Korea serving the last of a three-game ban that day.

And fans of the North London club will be hoping that Son, and not Lucas Moura, is Mourinho's preferred replacement for Kane.

That's because Lucas said last month [The Times] that he preferred playing on the wing and didn't like when former Lilywhites boss Mauricio Pochettino played him up front, claiming 'everyone knows I am not a No 9.'

The former Paris Saint-Germain winger - a £25 million signing two years ago [BBC Sport] - has impressed under Mourinho so far but the Portuguese coach risks upsetting him if he begins playing him as a number nine.

It's clear that the Brazilian attacker is much better suited to a wide role, and three goals under Mourinho so far supports that claim.

He is one of the team's in-form players right now and Mourinho would be wise to keep Lucas happy by letting him continue out wide.

Son is definitely the better option for Tottenham, who host Premier League leaders Liverpool next weekend.