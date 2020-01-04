Quick links

'Best game in a Sunderland shirt': Some fans blown away by 'quality' player today

George Dobson of Sunderland AFC celebrates scoring his teams third goal during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Burnley FC and Sunderland AFC at Turf Moor on August 28, 2019 in...
Phil Parkinson's Sunderland were victorious at the Stadium of Light and some of the Black Cats fanbase loved George Dobson's display.

George Dobson of Sunderland AFC celebrates scoring his teams third goal during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Burnley FC and Sunderland AFC at Turf Moor on August 28, 2019 in...

A number of Sunderland fans have taken to Twitter to praise George Dobson's display in Saturday's League One victory at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats moved back into the top ten and eased the pressure on Phil Parkinson thanks to a first-half masterclass against Lincoln, racing into a three-goal lead and holding on for a 3-1 win.

Dobson put in a thoroughly energetic display for Sunderland, keeping his side on the front and helping keep the opposition at bay during the few occasions that they threatened on the break.

 

 

Quite a few of the Stadium of Light faithful hailed the 22-year-old's efforts:

Sunderland were bright from the start at the Stadium of Light and took the lead on 19 minutes, Tom Flanagan rising highest inside the six-yard box to nod home Chris Maguire's corner.

Maguire was involved in the second goal too, goalkeeper Josh Vickers' attempted pass coming off him and looping into the air, allowing Lynden Gooch to outjump Michael Bostwick and head into the back of the net from close range.

Gooch added his second and Sunderland’s third on 29 minutes when a long clearance by Jon McLaughlin was missed by the Lincoln defence, allowing the the 24-year-old to bear down on goal and slot past Vickers from just inside the box.

Although Tyler Walker grabbed one back with a contentious goal, the Black Cats held on for their second win in three games, and extended their unbeaten league run to five games.

Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson during the Sky Bet League One match between Sunderland and Coventry City at Stadium of Light on November 23, 2019 in Sunderland, England.

