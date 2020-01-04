'Best game in a Sunderland shirt': Some fans blown away by 'quality' player today

Phil Parkinson's Sunderland were victorious at the Stadium of Light and some of the Black Cats fanbase loved George Dobson's display.

A number of Sunderland fans have taken to Twitter to praise George Dobson's display in Saturday's League One victory at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats moved back into the top ten and eased the pressure on Phil Parkinson thanks to a first-half masterclass against Lincoln, racing into a three-goal lead and holding on for a 3-1 win.

Dobson put in a thoroughly energetic display for Sunderland, keeping his side on the front and helping keep the opposition at bay during the few occasions that they threatened on the break.

Quite a few of the Stadium of Light faithful hailed the 22-year-old's efforts:

Excellent first half and a shocking second. Should've been a clean sheet if not for yet more poor officiating. Thought Dobson was brilliant today after his poor showing last time. Haway #SAFC — JL (@JLambert55) January 4, 2020

Trojans — Nikki Jude (@NikkiJude) January 4, 2020

Dobson and Power were excellent again today #safc — Äimeë (@aimeegordon_x) January 4, 2020

George Dobson — TylerShields (@SAFCTylerr) January 4, 2020

Can't believe I'm going to say this, still dont really rate him but Dobson was quality. — Jordan Ramsey (@RamseySAFC) January 4, 2020

Few good performances to pick from today, best I've seen from Dobson so far, would be outstanding if he could do that week in week out! — Gavin Moan (@safc_crazy) January 4, 2020

Willis or Dobson — Beth C (@BethC96SAFC) January 4, 2020

Much more like it. Our intensity on and off the ball was superb. Best I've seen us press - forcing Lincoln into mistakes. Best game in a Sunderland shirt for Dobson, O'Nein and Hume very good again. Willis & Ozturk impressive. Onto another big one next week. #SAFC https://t.co/SBFQMXfeXz — PeterJWhalen (@PeterJWhalen7) January 4, 2020

Dobson broke up play tremendously I feel — Aiden_SAFC (@thedogewalker) January 4, 2020

Best I've seen Dobson play for us thought Flanagan had a really good 1st half. But everything went through Hume and Gooch with Gooch just about snatching it with his goal — Steven Elliott (@ElliottSAFC) January 4, 2020

Dobson was brilliant — Harry Days (@harrydays4) 4 January 2020

Best performance from Dobson for a while, thought he was excellent. Persistent, useful with ball and put in a proper shift.



Also good to see Wyke battling a lot harder - seemed much more determined to win heads & hold it up (basics).



All seemed a lot fitter & passionate. — Ben Cuthbertson (@BenCuth) 4 January 2020

Sunderland were bright from the start at the Stadium of Light and took the lead on 19 minutes, Tom Flanagan rising highest inside the six-yard box to nod home Chris Maguire's corner.

Maguire was involved in the second goal too, goalkeeper Josh Vickers' attempted pass coming off him and looping into the air, allowing Lynden Gooch to outjump Michael Bostwick and head into the back of the net from close range.

Gooch added his second and Sunderland’s third on 29 minutes when a long clearance by Jon McLaughlin was missed by the Lincoln defence, allowing the the 24-year-old to bear down on goal and slot past Vickers from just inside the box.

Although Tyler Walker grabbed one back with a contentious goal, the Black Cats held on for their second win in three games, and extended their unbeaten league run to five games.