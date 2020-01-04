Quick links

Steve Cooper’s response when asked about Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Rhian Brewster, Harvey Elliott and Herbie Kane of Liverpool during a training session at Melwood Training Ground on November 07, 2019 in Liverpool,...
Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster is reportedly on Swansea City’s radar.

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Rhian Brewster of Liverpool during a training session at Melwood Training Ground on December 24, 2019 in Liverpool, England.

Swansea City manager Steve Cooper has not denied reported interest in Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster, as quoted in WalesOnline.

According to WalesOnline, Swansea are among a number of clubs who want to sign Brewster on loan from Liverpool in the January transfer window.

Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield Town are also reported to want the 19-year-old striker.

 

Swansea boss Cooper was asked about the club’s reported interest in the teenager, and while he has not exactly said that he wants him, he has also refused to deny it.

When asked about Brewster specifically, Cooper told WalesOnline: "It's all still hypothetical. Without sounding too diplomatic or swerving the question, my priority is the boys in the building.

"I think that's common courtesy and respect more than anything, because they give everything, day in, day out."

Steve Cooper Head Coach of Swansea City during the Sky Bet Championship match between Swansea City and Charlton Athletic at the Liberty Stadium on January 02, 2020 in Swansea, Wales.

Risky signing for Swansea City?

While it seems that Cooper wants Brewster, there is no doubt that the teenager - described by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp as “fantastic” back in July 2019, as quoted on the club’s official website - will be a risky signing for Swansea.

True, the England Under-21 international is hugely talented and has a lot of potential, but he does not have any experience whatsoever of playing first-team football.

If Swansea want a striker to enhance their chances of finishing in the top six of the Championship table this season, then they should look at someone else with a bit more experience.

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Rhian Brewster of Liverpool during a training session at Melwood Training Ground on December 31, 2019 in Liverpool, England.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

