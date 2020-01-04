Steve Cooper’s response when asked about Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster

Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster is reportedly on Swansea City’s radar.

Swansea City manager Steve Cooper has not denied reported interest in Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster, as quoted in WalesOnline.

According to WalesOnline, Swansea are among a number of clubs who want to sign Brewster on loan from Liverpool in the January transfer window.

Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield Town are also reported to want the 19-year-old striker.

Swansea boss Cooper was asked about the club’s reported interest in the teenager, and while he has not exactly said that he wants him, he has also refused to deny it.

When asked about Brewster specifically, Cooper told WalesOnline: "It's all still hypothetical. Without sounding too diplomatic or swerving the question, my priority is the boys in the building.

"I think that's common courtesy and respect more than anything, because they give everything, day in, day out."

Risky signing for Swansea City?

While it seems that Cooper wants Brewster, there is no doubt that the teenager - described by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp as “fantastic” back in July 2019, as quoted on the club’s official website - will be a risky signing for Swansea.

True, the England Under-21 international is hugely talented and has a lot of potential, but he does not have any experience whatsoever of playing first-team football.

If Swansea want a striker to enhance their chances of finishing in the top six of the Championship table this season, then they should look at someone else with a bit more experience.