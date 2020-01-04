'Wand of a left foot': Some Spurs fans blown away by 'quality' 18-year-old

Tottenham Hotspur U18s ran out 4-1 winners today and Spurs academy ace Harvey White scored twice from the penalty spot.

A number of Tottenham Hotspur fans have been commenting on Twitter about Harvey White's goalscoring exploits for Spurs Under-18s in their U18 Premier League thrashing of Fulham on Saturday.

The 18-year-old midfielder opened the scoring from the penalty spot on 17 minutes after Max Robson had been brought down in the box, the one-goal lead being taken into the break by Tottenham's youngsters.

Spurs then doubled their lead shortly after the restart, Romaine Mundle applying the finish to J’Neil Bennett’s cross, before White added his second of the game and Tottenham' third, firing home from the spot after Bennett was brought down in the box.

Although Fulham got one back through Jean-Pierre Tiehi, Spurs restored their three-goal advantage through substitute Tarrelle Whittaker, a result which saw the North Londoners go up to sixth in the table (Soccerway).

White has been turning out for both Tottenham's Under-18s and the Under-23s this season, with three goals each (Soccerway), and following his spot-kick brace, some Spurs fans were pleased with his efforts:

New penalty merchant for the 1st team — JR (@JR_014) 4 January 2020

Is he available again tomorrow for the Middlesborough game? — Jo Mac (@Jomacjomac) 4 January 2020

Harvey White in first team please — Kanser (@kanspurs) 4 January 2020

Harvey White >>> Sissoko

Lusala >>> Aurier — ZipiZapismo (@ZipiZapismo) 4 January 2020

Would like to see Harvey white out on loan, got a wand of a left foot — Audere est Facere (@audere_facere) 4 January 2020

Harvey White is an academy prospect with a genuine chance of making the first team but he has to go out on loan to get bigger faster stronger.



The usual two season loan needs to apply before he's ready to start for us. But he's quality. — JC McLean (@JCMSpurs) 4 January 2020