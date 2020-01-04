Quick links

'Omg': Some Tottenham fans react after hearing who Jose Mourinho reportedly wants at right-back

Wilfried Zaha of Crystal Palace in action with Max Aarons of Norwich City during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Crystal Palace at Carrow Road on January 1, 2020 in...
Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho is reportedly very eager to strengthen Spurs' right-back position in January.

Max Aarons of England U21s

A number of Tottenham Hotspur fans have been commenting on the Sky Sports transfer report linking Spurs with right-backs Max Aarons and Nordi Mukiele.

With Tottenham having sold Kieran Trippier in the summer and the right flank having been a weak spot this season in particular, Jose Mourinho has reportedly made the position a priority for January.

According to the report, Spurs were keen on Norwich City's Aarons in the summer after they sold Trippier to Atletico Madrid, and were looking at Mukiele before he joined RB Leipzig from Montpellier in 2018 - and Mourinho has reportedly chosen to rekindle the interest.

 

Aarons was superb for the Canaries last season en route to the Championship title and has continued to progress in the Premier League, while France Under-21 ace Mukiele has impressed as Leipzig have surged to the top of the Bundesliga this season.

Although Norwich are struggling in the Premier League this term, Aarons only penned a new five-year contract back in July, while Leipzig will likely not want to part with any of their key players while in contention for their first German title, so either signing could prove tricky - but on the whole, the reaction by supporters has been positive.

Here is what some Tottenham fans on social media have been making of the rumours:

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Nordi Mukiele of RB Leipzig controls the ball during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig at Signal Iduna Park on December 17, 2019 in Dortmund,...

