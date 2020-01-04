Reported Sheffield Wednesday target previously deemed 'so talented', Premier League-worthy

Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk reportedly wants to bring the Sunderland player to Hillsborough this month.

Sheffield Wednesday have been linked with a move for Sunderland winger Aiden McGeady, who was deemed "good enough for the Premier League" by compatriot Clinton Morrison just months ago.

McGeady looks set to leave Sunderland after Phil Parkinson confirmed last month to the Black Cats media team that the 33-year-old has no future at the Stadium of Light, adding that he let him and his agent know that he is free to depart in January.

The decision proved extremely controversial amongst numerous Sunderland fans, with Parkinson's stock very low on Wearside following the team's continued struggles, but with McGeady looking for a new club, Wednesday are believed to have thrown their name in the hat for his services.

According to the Sunderland Echo, the Owls are one of three Championship sides interested in McGeady, along with Middlesbrough and Hull City, while League One side Blackpool, managed by former Black Cats boss Simon Grayson, are also said to be eager for him to join.

McGeady has scored six goals and registered two assists this season, while last term, he struck 14 goals - including 11 in League One - and claimed six assists, and only in April, fellow Republic of Ireland cult hero Morrison sang his countryman's praises.

"I think they've got the most outstanding player, in my opinion, in that league in Aiden McGeady," Morrison told Sky Sports, as quoted by Chronicle Live.

"I played with him for Ireland. I don't know how this kid is playing at that level. And that's not being disrespectful to League One. He's so talented, he could even go and play in the Premier League."