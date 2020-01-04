Quick links

Rio Ferdinand impressed with Leicester defender and reported Arsenal target Caglar Soyuncu

Jake Humphrey, Rio Ferdinand and Joe Cole report for BT Sport pitchside ahead of the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Manchester United at St Mary's Stadium on August 31,...
Rio Ferdinand seems to be a fan of reported Arsenal target and Leicester City defender Caglar Soyuncu.

Caglar Soyuncu of Leicester City during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Leicester City at St. James Park on January 1, 2020 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom.

Rio Ferdinand has raved about Leicester City defender and reported Arsenal target Caglar Soyuncu on Twitter.

The Manchester United legend believes that Soyuncu has “great potential”, and the BT Sport pundit has also stated that he has heard that the 23-year-old defender is keen on continuing to learn.

According to Turkish Football, Arsenal and Manchester City are interested in signing the 23-year-old from Leicester, although The Mirror has claimed that the Foxes want to hand the defender a new contract.

 

Future Arsenal player?

Arsenal do need defensive reinforcements, and while the Gunners may not able to land Soyuncu in the January transfer window, the North London outfit should certainly make a move for him in the summer of 2020.

The former SC Freiburg youngster is doing well at the moment, and his progress and development has been very encouraging.

According to WhoScored, Soyuncu has scored one goal and provided one assist in 20 Premier League appearances for Leicester so far this season.

Ferdinand is one of the greatest defenders of all time, and given that he is so impressed with Soyuncu, Arsenal simply have to make a move for the 23-year-old.

Caglar Soyuncu of Leicester City applauds the travelling Leicester City fans after the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Leicester City at St. James Park on January 1, 2020...

