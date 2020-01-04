Tottenham reportedly miss out on exciting 23-year-old with 'a bit of arrogance'

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur were reportedly eager to bring Alexander Nubel to Spurs - but he'll remain in Germany this and next season.

Tottenham Hotspur have missed out on one of their reported targets as Alexander Nubel has officially signed a deal with Bayern Munich from next season onwards.

According to a talkSPORT report from late November, Spurs had identified the Schalke goalkeeper as a potential target.

"He is a very good goalkeeper with a [Manuel] Neuer vibe about him," European football expert Kevin Hatchard told talkSPORT. "He’s good with his feet, commanding, and he’s got a bit of arrogance about him which I don’t think is a terrible thing.

"Spurs were linked with him in the summer and my understanding is they are keeping an eye on what is going on in that situation."

The 23-year-old only established himself in the Schalke team during the second half of last season, but was named the club’s captain at the start of this term.

This term, Nubel has made 17 appearances in all competitions for the Gelsenkirchen side, keeping five clean sheets - four in the league - and shipping just 20.

Tottenham, whose number one Hugo Lloris is currently out injured, were said to be interested in Nubel's services after he said he would not renew his contract with Schalke, which expires at the end of the season.

However, Jose Mourinho's charges have missed out on the Germany Under-21 ace, who will now be joining Bayern on a free transfer as of 1 July on a five-year contract (official Bayern website).

Tottenham will now have to look elsewhere should they wish to pick up a new goalkeeper - and with Lloris still continuing on-field rehabilitation for his elbow injury and Paulo Gazzaniga having flattered to deceive at times, it would be little surprise if they stepped up their efforts.