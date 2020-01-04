Report: West Ham want Tottenham misfit, but have intriguing backup option in mind

West Ham United are looking for midfield options this month.

According to the Daily Mail, West Ham United are interested in Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama – but appear to have a backup in mind in Nantes ace Abdoulaye Toure.

It's suggested that Wanyama is on West Ham's list of transfer targets for this month's transfer window, but he isn't the only midfielder linked.

Stoke City's Joe Allen and Getafe's Nemanja Maksimovic are both named, with Wanyama and Toure rounding out the midfield targets.

Wanyama, 28, has faded at Tottenham after such an impressive start in 2016, and has played just once since the appointment of Jose Mourinho.

Spurs would no doubt love to cash in on the Kenyan, and West Ham would be hoping to get him back to his best in East London.

Their alternative is intriguing though, as Toure has impressed with Nantes, and presents similar qualities with his 6ft 2in frame and outstanding strength.

Toure is three years younger than Wanyama, and would no doubt be cheaper in terms of wages. That should appeal to West Ham, even though it may take him some time to adjust.

In Wanyama, there's a more proven and Premier League-ready option, but spending the kind of money he would want on a 28-year-old who has barely played recently seems like a gamble.