Quick links

West Ham United

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Report: West Ham want Tottenham misfit, but have intriguing backup option in mind

Olly Dawes
(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Victor Wanyama of Tottenham Hotspur laughs during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Bayern Muenchen and Tottenham Hotspur at Allianz Arena on December 11,...
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

West Ham United are looking for midfield options this month.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Victor Wanyama of Tottenham Hotspur laughs during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Bayern Muenchen and Tottenham Hotspur at Allianz Arena on December 11,...

According to the Daily Mail, West Ham United are interested in Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama – but appear to have a backup in mind in Nantes ace Abdoulaye Toure.

It's suggested that Wanyama is on West Ham's list of transfer targets for this month's transfer window, but he isn't the only midfielder linked.

Stoke City's Joe Allen and Getafe's Nemanja Maksimovic are both named, with Wanyama and Toure rounding out the midfield targets.

 

Wanyama, 28, has faded at Tottenham after such an impressive start in 2016, and has played just once since the appointment of Jose Mourinho.

Spurs would no doubt love to cash in on the Kenyan, and West Ham would be hoping to get him back to his best in East London.

Their alternative is intriguing though, as Toure has impressed with Nantes, and presents similar qualities with his 6ft 2in frame and outstanding strength.

Nantes' French midfielder Abdoulaye Toure shoots and scores a penalty during the French L1 football match between FC Nantes (FCN) and Toulouse FC (TFC) at the La Beaujoire stadium in...

Toure is three years younger than Wanyama, and would no doubt be cheaper in terms of wages. That should appeal to West Ham, even though it may take him some time to adjust.

In Wanyama, there's a more proven and Premier League-ready option, but spending the kind of money he would want on a 28-year-old who has barely played recently seems like a gamble.

David Moyes of West Ham United during his Press Conference after training at Rush Green on January 3, 2020 in Romford, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch