Report: West Ham plan to strike deal imminently for in-demand £102m player

West Ham United are among the clubs reportedly interested in Gedson Fernandes.

According to Record, West Ham United are leading the race for Gedson Fernandes, who is also on the radar of Everton and Newcastle United among other clubs.

In demand

Fernandes is one of the best and most promising young midfielders in Europe, and has been linked with a number of clubs in the Premier League.

According to The Daily Mail, Everton and Newcastle are interested in signing Fernandes, who has a release clause of £102 million, as reported by The Mirror.

Sky Sports recently claimed of interest in the Portugal international from Manchester United and West Ham, and Portuguese publication Record has now stated that the Hammers are leading the race for the 20-year-old.

West Ham United front-runners

According to the report in Record, Benfica want to send Gedson out on loan for one-and-a-half seasons, with West Ham the most likely destination for the midfielder.

The report has added that West Ham officials will be in Lisbon at the start of next week to strike a deal.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Fernandes has made two starts and four substitute appearances in the Portuguese league, and has played 136 minutes in the Champions League for Benfica so far this season.