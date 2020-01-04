Report shares how much Celtic must shell out for 'outstanding' star

Neil Lennon is obviously a fan of the injured Celtic loanee.

Celtic might have a chance of keeping Mohamed Elyounoussi in Glasgow after all.

The Norway international has been a big hit at Celtic since joining the Hoops on a season-long loan from Southampton this past summer.

Subscribe

So far, the 25-year-old, who hasn't played since November due to injury, has netted seven goals in 13 appearances under Neil Lennon across all competitions.

It's a fantastic return and naturally quite a lot of fans of the Parkhead side would love to see him stay, but the £16 million that Southampton shelled out on him in 2018 made it unlikely to be financially feasible.

That being said, a new report from Scotland might offer fresh hope in that regard.

According to The Record, Celtic would only have to pay a record-equalling £9 million to sign Elyounoussi on a permanent basis, the same amount they paid for Odsonne Edouard 18 months ago.

The report adds that the player - whom Lennon called 'outstanding' in November [The Record] - is also NOT on the £65,000-a-week contract that's been reported, and that actually he earns similar to some of the Bhoys' current big earners.

It remains to be seen if Celtic are willing to equal their all-time transfer record on a player who has only managed 13 games so far, but he has certainly enjoyed an encouraging start and it's fascinating to see what happens once he gets back to full fitness.