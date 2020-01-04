Report: Newcastle scouted Rangers right-back James Tavernier against Celtic

Glasgow Rangers right-back James Tavernier is reportedly on Newcastle United’s radar.

James Tavernier of Rangers



According to The Scottish Sun, Newcastle United scouted Rangers right-back James Tavernier during the Old Firm derby against Celtic.

It has been reported that Newcastle are interested in signing Tavernier from Rangers in the January transfer window.

The report has claimed that Magpies manager Steve Bruce sent his top scouts to watch the 28-year-old in action for Steven Gerrard’s Rangers against Celtic in the Old Firm derby at Celtic Park on December 29.

Another Glen Kamara situation

Tavernier is a former Newcastle player, with the right-back struggling to make an impact at St. James’ Park before leaving the Magpies for Wigan Athletic in 2014 after a number of loan spells.

The Englishman has established himself as one of the best right-backs in the Scottish Premiership and is a key figure at Rangers.

Interestingly, Tavernier is not the only Rangers player who is reportedly on the radar of his former club.

A recent report in The Daily Mail has claimed that Arsenal have been scouting 24-year-old Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara, having released the Finland international in 2017.