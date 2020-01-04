Quick links

Report: Leeds target Rhian Brewster still assessing options ahead of Liverpool loan exit

Subhankar Mondal
(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Rhian Brewster of Liverpool during a training session at Melwood Training Ground on December 31, 2019 in Liverpool, England.
Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday are among the clubs reportedly interested in Rhian Brewster of Liverpool.

According to WalesOnline, Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster has not made a decision on his future amid interest from Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea City among other clubs.

It has been reported that Championship clubs Swansea, Wednesday, Huddersfield Town and Leeds all are interested in signing Brewster on loan from Premier League outfit Liverpool in the January transfer window.

The Swans are leading the race, but the 19-year-old has not made a decision on his future and is still assessing all of his options, according to the report.

 

It has also been claimed that the teenager plans to meet another club for talks over a loan deal for the second half of the season.

No need to rush

Brewster is only 19 years of age and does not have any first-team experience, and it is vital that he chooses his loan club carefully.

The teenager needs some valuable playing time between now and the end of the season in order to progress and develop, and he should not rush into making a decision, as the January transfer window has only just opened.

