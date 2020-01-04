Report: Everton target two centre back teammates despite recent new contracts

Everton are reportedly pursuing Benfica duo Ferro and Ruben Dias.

According to the Daily Mail, Everton are keen on Benfica duo Ferro and Ruben Dias as they seek defensive additions.

It's suggested that the Portuguese pair are on Everton's radar this month, with two other centre backs – Jarrad Branthwaite and Joe Rodon – also options.

Those two are closer to home, but Ferro and Dias are allegedly Everton's targets on the continent, with Marcel Brands looking to address the hole left by Kurt Zouma.

Everton spent much of the summer trying to land Zouma permanently after a strong loan spell last season, but Chelsea wouldn't sell.

The Toffees then didn't bring in another option, and that may just spark Brands and new boss Carlo Ancelotti into the market for competition to add to Michael Keane, Yerry Mina and Mason Holgate.

Ferro, 22, joined Benfica in 2011 and recently signed a new deal until 2024, meaning Everton may have to pay up big to sign the 6ft 3in centre back.

Dias is the more accomplished of the pair right now, but also signed a new contract recently, with Benfica seemingly anticipating big interest in their two star defenders.

It seems unlikely that Everton will be able to land either of the Portuguese stars this month given those new deals, but the signing of a new centre back from elsewhere wouldn't be a huge surprise.