Report: Aston Villa want two-time Premier League winner, nominal fee

Burnley goalkeeper Joe Hart is reportedly on Aston Villa’s radar.

According to The Daily Mail, Aston Villa are interested in signing Joe Hart from Burnley in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that Villa manager Dean Smith is considering making an offer for the former Manchester City goalkeeper this month.

A season-ending injury to first-choice goalkeeper Tom Heaton has led to the Villans looking for a short-term replacement.

Hart is among the goalkeepers Villa are looking at, with the 32-year-old England international out of contract at Burnley at the end of the season and will be available for a “nominal” transfer fee, according to the report.

Good signing for Aston Villa?

Hart is past his prime and has struggled for regular playing time for a few years now.

The 32-year-old, who won the Premier League title twice with City, has not made a single appearance in the league for Burnley so far this season, while in 2018-19, he played 19 games, according to WhoScored.

During his loan spell at West Ham United in 2017-18, Hart managed just 19 appearances in the Premier League, according to WhoScored.

However, Hart knows the division well, and he can be a good short-term signing for Villa amid their injury problems.