Nigel Winterburn raves about departed Leeds United loanee Eddie Nketiah

Eddie Nketiah has returned to Arsenal from his loan spell at Leeds United.

Nigel Winterburn has spoked highly of Eddie Nketiah on BBC Radio Leeds following the striker’s return to his parent club Arsenal from Leeds United.

Nketiah joined Leeds on a season-long loan deal from Arsenal in the summer transfer window, but the 20-year-old’s spell at Elland Road has been cut short due to lack of playing time.

According to WhoScored, the 20-year-old made just two starts and 15 substitute appearances in the Championship for the Whites this season, scoring three goals in the process.

The England Under-21 international striker also scored two goals in two EFL Cup ties for Marcelo Bielsa’s side, according to WhoScored.

Winterburn played for Arsenal from 1987 until 2000, and he has raved about Nketiah, and he believes that the striker will be sent out on loan for the second half of the season.

Winterburn said about Nketiah on BBC Radio Leeds: “He is a terrific talent, and I am looking forward to seeing how he progresses. He has been talked about very, very highly.”

Winterburn added: “My gut feeling is he will probably go out on loan again, but if he does, he needs to be playing. He needs to get that experience.”

Moving on

Nketiah will be disappointed that he did not get enough playing time at Leeds, but it is time to move on.

It would make sense for the 20-year-old to join a club at the lower end of the Premier League or a team fighting for promotion from the Championship for the second half of the season on loan so that he can progress and develop.