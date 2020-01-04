Netflix: Where was Dracula filmed?

New miniseries Dracula landed to Netflix on Saturday, January 4th.

Dracula has been tinkered and toyed with across the years popping up in everything from series to movies and primary school plays.

Few gothic horror novels are so fondly regarded as Bram Stoker's 1897 classic. It has been read, studied and interpreted endlessly ever since, but when we revisit the text we have a wealth of adaptations swirling around our minds, providing a collage of imagery.

The iconic vampire made a triumphant returns in 2020 on the BBC, before also creeping onto global streaming platform Netflix a few days later.

Here's everything you need to know about where the Netflix Dracula was filmed, from the beaches of Broadstairs to stunning studio set-pieces locations.

Dracula reimagined in 2020 on Netflix

The three-part mini-series reached BBC One on Wednesday, January 1st 2020, airing until Friday, January 3rd.

It was written by Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat, whose prestige in the realm of television cannot be underestimated considering they penned the critical and audience hit Sherlock.

A superb cast ensemble also featured the likes of Claes Bang (The Square) as Dracula, Dolly Wells (Pride and Prejudice and Zombies) as Sister Agatha and John Heffernan (Eye in the Sky) as Jonathan Harker.

All episodes were then uploaded to Netflix on Saturday, January 4th 2020.

Where was Dracula filmed?

There were a number of locations involved in production.

According to the Kent Film Office, the Dracula crew filmed a striking sunrise sequence at Joss Bay, Broadstairs, which is a sandy beach enriched with steep, chalk cliffs that back onto North Foreland Golf Course. Those familiar with it will surely catch it!

According to The Knowledge Online, shooting also took place at such locations in Slovakia as Orava Castle. Others include Zuberec and Banská Štiavnica.

Additionally, scenes were shot at Berkshire's Bray Studios and overall filming wrapped early August 2019.