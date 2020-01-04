Mario Kart Tour: How to easily get 40 points on Rocket Start

A guide for how to get 40 points on Rocket Starts in Mario Kart Tour at the beginning of any race.

Mario Kart Tour has been a massive success for Nintendo since coming out in September 2019 and its red-hot momentum is likely to continue throughout 2020. Its New Year's event has begun and one of the many new challenges requires players to perform three Rocket Starts. This article will help you to do just that as well as earn 40 points and more.

You can find out how to complete its New Year's Tour challenges such as taking out three Thwomps by clicking the links below, otherwise keep reading to discover how to do three Rocket Starts and how to get 40 points and more at the beginning of any race.

Mario Kart Tour: How to do three Rocket Starts

You will need to perform three Rocket Starts at the beginning of individual races to accomplish the above Mario Kart Tour challenge.

In order to perform a Rocket Start, all you need to do is press the screen once the number 2 appears during the countdown.

Once you've pressed the screen, you must hold your position and then let go at either number 1 or Go.

As for why you'll want to perform a Rocket Start regardless of any challenges, it's simply because the trick provides a short period of boosted speed in addition to some early points.

How to get 40 points on Rocket Start in Mario Kart Tour

You must release your hold on number 1 during the countdown to get 40 points on a Rocket Start in Mario Kart Tour.

While that will get you 40 points, releasing your hold on Go will reward you with the much higher tally of 60.

If you simply press your screen at the countdown of 2 and keep holding throughout the start of the race, you will merely be rewarded with 30 points.

Mario Kart Tour is available on iOS and Android.