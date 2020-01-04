Marcelo Bielsa has three pieces of really good news for Leeds fans

Leeds United have a treble injury boost, according to Marcelo Bielsa.

Marcelo Bielsa has revealed that Tyler Roberts and Pablo Hernandez will be back in training for Leeds United next week.

Hernandez hasn't played since falling injured in the 2-1 defeat by Fulham two weeks ago, while Roberts missed the 1-1 draw at West Brom in midweek with a knock.

The Leeds duo are vital creative ingredients for Bielsa's attack.

And the Argentine has confirmed that both will be back at Thorp Arch next week.

He said during his pre-match press conference ahead of the FA Cup clash with Arsenal on Monday, as quoted by The Yorkshire Evening Post: "Pablo and Tyler are going to be in training next week."

Jamie Shackleton has only managed one Championship game since October 1 due to injury.

And Bielsa added that the young Whites product is nearing a return and will play for the Under-23s tomorrow.

He added: "Shackleton is going to play with the Under-23s tomorrow."

Leeds' form has been a tad shaky over the past month or so, after winning eight games in a row before that.

Fortunately they still have a nine-point cushion in the automatic promotion places, but now is not the time for an injury crisis and to have these three players on the comeback trail is very, very good news.