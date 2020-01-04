Quick links

Marcelo Bielsa drops major Leeds United January transfer hint

Eddie Nketiah and Jack Clarke have been recalled from their respective loan spells at Leeds United.

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has told The Yorkshire Evening Post that he plans to sign replacements for Eddie Nketiah and Jack Clarke.

Nketiah joined Leeds on a season-long loan from Arsenal in the summer transfer window, but the striker has been recalled by his parent club due to lack of playing time at the Whites.

Clarke switched to Tottenham Hotspur from Leeds in the summer of 2019 and was sent back on loan to Elland Road for the 2019-20 campaign, but the winger has also been recalled by the North London outfit in January.

 

Leeds head coach Bielsa has said that he plans to sign a replacement striker and a winger in the January transfer window now that Nketiah and Clarke have left.

Bielsa told The Yorkshire Evening Post: "We planned the season with Clarke and Eddie. When we lost them, after we lost them, we would like to replace them. But just if we find a footballer that can replace them.

"We need to another centre-forward and another winger but we need players in those positions that compete with the play of team."

Sensible plan

Nketiah did not play much football for Leeds this season and neither did Clarke, but the striker and the winger were able back-ups.

Injuries and poor form could have seen the youngsters get more playing time in the first half of the season, and Leeds need to sign replacements for the second half of the campaign.

