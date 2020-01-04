Quick links

Manager says his £53m player hasn’t met expectations, and Tottenham reportedly want him

Subhankar Mondal
Diego Simeone, Manager of Atletico Madrid looks on prior to the La Liga match between Club Atletico de Madrid and Levante UD at Wanda Metropolitano on January 04, 2020 in Madrid, Spain.
Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in Thomas Lemar.

Thomas Lemar of Atletico de Madrid looks on during the Liga match between Real Betis Balompie and Club Atletico de Madrid at Estadio Benito Villamarin on December 23, 2019 in Seville,...

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has suggested to Marca that Thomas Lemar will leave in the January transfer window, amid reported interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

According to Foot Mercato, North London rivals Tottenham and Arsenal are interested in signing Lemar from Atletico this month.

The report has claimed that Spurs cannot afford to sign the 24-year-old midfielder on a permanent contract and want to land the France international on a loan deal.

 

Atletico manager Simeone has suggested that the former AS Monaco star could leave in January, and he has added that the midfielder has failed to meet expectations for his team.

Simeone told Marca about Lemar: “Facts speak better than words. Lemar is an important player who hasn't been able to develop his game but who has characteristics that others don't have. Let’s hope he has a good moment when he comes back from injury.

"Now if Lemar can stay or not... we know that agents work in an exemplary way. Clubs work in function for their needs. He's played a lot more than he hasn't played. His characteristics have always excited me. But he hasn't been able to live up to expectations.”

Stepping up

Lemar joined Atletico from Monaco in the summer of 2018 for a transfer fee reported by The Guardian to be worth £52.7 million.

Much was expected of the 24-year-old when he arrived at Atletico, but the midfielder has not been a success in Spain.

However, Lemar is only 24 years of age, and if he steps up his game, then he will prove to be a very good signing for Tottenham or Arsenal.

