Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson’s response when asked about targeting Invincibles

Liverpool are still unbeaten in the Premier League this season.

Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson has said that he is not bothered about targeting Arsenal’s 49-game unbeaten run, as quoted on BBC Sport.

Henderson made the comments after Liverpool’s 2-0 win against Sheffield United at Anfield in the Premier League on Thursday evening.

The result means that Jurgen Klopp’s side have gone 37 league games without a defeat, as reported by Eurosport.

Arsenal went a record 49 successive Premier League matches unbeaten from May 2003 to October 2004.

Liverpool are the firm favourites to win the league title this season and could also go the entire campaign unbeaten.

However, midfielder Henderson is not bothered about breaking Arsenal’s record, and is quoted as saying by BBC Sport when asked if Liverpool will target the Gunners’ unbeaten run: "Not really. I am not really bothered about that. I am bothered about next game and next challenge and see where that takes us come May.”

Title march

While going 50 league games unbeaten would be a remarkable achievement, what will be even better is Liverpool winning the Premier League title this season.

The Reds have not won clinched the league title in the Premier League era, and the Anfield faithful will be over the moon come May if Jurgen Klopp’s side win it.