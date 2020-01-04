Quick links

Liverpool fans react to Herbie Kane’s Hull City loan move

Subhankar Mondal
(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Captain Herbie Kane of Liverpool welcomes the players of Paris Saint Germainat the start of the Premier League International Cup game at the Kirkby...
Herbie Kane has joined Hull City on loan from Liverpool in the January transfer window.

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Herbie Kane of Liverpool passes the PSG pennant to a coach at the start of the Premier League International Cup game at the Kirkby Academy on December...

Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to Herbie Kane’s departure to Hull City on a loan deal.

As announced on Liverpool’s official website, Kane has joined Championship club Hull on loan for the rest of the season.

The 21-year-old midfielder made one start and one substitute appearance in the EFL Cup for the Reds in the first half of the season, according to WhoScored.

The youngster had a loan spell at Doncaster Rovers in League One last season, scoring seven goals in 49 games, as stated on Liverpool’s official website.

 

Kane worked with Grant McCann at Doncaster last season, and he will be working with the former Peterborough United boss at Hull in the coming months.

The Tigers are ninth in the Championship table at the moment with 39 points from 26 matches, just two points behind sixth-placed Swansea City.

Liverpool fans have given their take on Kane’s loan exit to Hull in the January transfer window on Twitter, and below are some of the best comments:

Herbie Kane of Liverpool during the Carabao Cup Quarter Final match between Aston Villa and Liverpool FC at Villa Park on December 17, 2019 in Birmingham, England.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

