Liverpool fans react to Herbie Kane’s Hull City loan move

Herbie Kane has joined Hull City on loan from Liverpool in the January transfer window.

Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to Herbie Kane’s departure to Hull City on a loan deal.

As announced on Liverpool’s official website, Kane has joined Championship club Hull on loan for the rest of the season.

The 21-year-old midfielder made one start and one substitute appearance in the EFL Cup for the Reds in the first half of the season, according to WhoScored.

The youngster had a loan spell at Doncaster Rovers in League One last season, scoring seven goals in 49 games, as stated on Liverpool’s official website.

Kane worked with Grant McCann at Doncaster last season, and he will be working with the former Peterborough United boss at Hull in the coming months.

The Tigers are ninth in the Championship table at the moment with 39 points from 26 matches, just two points behind sixth-placed Swansea City.

Liverpool fans have given their take on Kane’s loan exit to Hull in the January transfer window on Twitter, and below are some of the best comments:

Better than Harry Kane — your dream is our reality. (@kangseblax) January 3, 2020

Time to replace him with Mbappe — Datty Don (@Dattydon) January 3, 2020

Good luck. He has a good potential — Rony Wijaya (@ronywijaya85) January 3, 2020

Good move for him, would’ve been nice to have him for the Everton game and then send him out on loan though. Good luck to him, he plays well for Hull, who knows what happens next... — Jacob Austin (@JacobAu28780303) January 3, 2020

Good move, needs the game time old Herbieee! — David Holmes (@DavidHolmes14) January 3, 2020

Going by Hull City fans comments, Herbie looks a solid player and also they are happy to have him — Flip game (@karthik_jammy) January 4, 2020

a learning curve for him, the right place where honing his skills and improve his professional attitude at first team level, best of luck to him! — fran (@fran63645593) January 3, 2020

Best Kane in the world — LFC Arrow (@lfc_arrow) January 3, 2020

Making space for Mbappe?? — charlie (@NotLFCharlie) January 3, 2020

Can't wait for him to win us the Euros this year. All the best lad — LP (@peerso2001) January 3, 2020