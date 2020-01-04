'Wtf', 'get in the bin': Some Liverpool and Arsenal fans lash out at BBC pundit

Liverpool and Arsenal had just one player apiece in Alan Shearer's latest Premier League Team of the Week.

A number of Liverpool and Arsenal fans have hit out at BBC Sport pundit Alan Shearer for his Premier League Matchweek 21 Team of the Week.

The Reds and the Gunners both registered 2-0 victories, over Sheffield United and Manchester United respectively, in midweek.

However, just one Liverpool player and one Arsenal player made the cut for Shearer's XI, though Gunners boss Mikel Arteta was named Manager of the Week.

Both picks were in defence, with Anfield left-back Andrew Robertson selected, along with Emirates Stadium centre-back Sokratis Papastathopoulos.

Several Liverpool and Arsenal supporters felt both of their teams should have included more of their players, and made their feelings known on social media:

What do you think to @alanshearer's #PL Team of the Week? pic.twitter.com/1Vug3hdPBd — Premier League (@premierleague) 3 January 2020

Luiz and Torreira in for Sokratis and Maddison — Dylan (@AFCDylan_) 3 January 2020

No Henderson ???? — Dave Small (@smally32) 3 January 2020

No torreira? — Leopold (@Leopold14068085) 3 January 2020

Poor — Duece (@KestonSmith1) 3 January 2020

Luiz and Torreira needed to be in that team. They were brilliant against Man United — Mark Nixon (@_Mark_Nixon_) 3 January 2020

No trent.. Get in the bin... — Micheàl Nevins (@michealnevins) 3 January 2020

What does Henderson have to do to get into this team ?? — johnny harvey (@shearwaterchef) 3 January 2020

Gomez should be here he was rock solid — somali kop (@somali_kop) 3 January 2020

Saudio Mané, Salah? — julen.maruri (@11_julen) 3 January 2020

WTF ..????? only one liverpool player — Herdul (@Herdul2) 3 January 2020

Pepe? — Ari Ziddan Nugraha (@uniqueugly) 3 January 2020

Luiz should be in this. — PMLEGEND™ Esq. ‍⚖️ (@PMLEGEND) 3 January 2020

Toreirra?? Leno??? David Luiz??? — Sadeeq_frs (@abubakarsadeeq0) 3 January 2020

Hendo should be there. Shearer hasn't a clue. — The_Can_Man (@BLH_BenSimpson) 3 January 2020

Players from nine different teams were picked, with only Southampton having more than one in the XI - Cedric Soares, Jack Stephens, and Danny Ings.

Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga was Shearer's goalkeeper, while the midfield was made up of Leicester's James Maddison, West Ham's Mark Noble and Aston Villa's Jack Grealish.

Up front, Ings was on the right flank, while Watford's Gerard Deoulofeu was on the left and Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus was the centre-forward.