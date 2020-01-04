Quick links

'Wtf', 'get in the bin': Some Liverpool and Arsenal fans lash out at BBC pundit

Liverpool and Arsenal had just one player apiece in Alan Shearer's latest Premier League Team of the Week.

A number of Liverpool and Arsenal fans have hit out at BBC Sport pundit Alan Shearer for his Premier League Matchweek 21 Team of the Week.

The Reds and the Gunners both registered 2-0 victories, over Sheffield United and Manchester United respectively, in midweek.

However, just one Liverpool player and one Arsenal player made the cut for Shearer's XI, though Gunners boss Mikel Arteta was named Manager of the Week.

 

 

Both picks were in defence, with Anfield left-back Andrew Robertson selected, along with Emirates Stadium centre-back Sokratis Papastathopoulos.

Several Liverpool and Arsenal supporters felt both of their teams should have included more of their players, and made their feelings known on social media:

Players from nine different teams were picked, with only Southampton having more than one in the XI - Cedric Soares, Jack Stephens, and Danny Ings.

Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga was Shearer's goalkeeper, while the midfield was made up of Leicester's James Maddison, West Ham's Mark Noble and Aston Villa's Jack Grealish.

Up front, Ings was on the right flank, while Watford's Gerard Deoulofeu was on the left and Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus was the centre-forward.

Joel Matip of Liverpool scores his teams first goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield on August 24, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

